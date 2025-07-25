  • home icon
  • Xavier Worthy Fantasy Outlook: Should you draft Chiefs WR amid Rashee Rice's looming suspension?

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jul 25, 2025 15:11 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy saw his production and opportunities grow throughout the 2024 NFL season. Although there is no doubt that Mahomes started to gain confidence and trust in Worthy, a portion of his increased output was unquestionably due to the season ending injury to fellow wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Worthy saw 39 of his 59 receptions come in his final seven games played, a sharp increase as the campaign progressed. He only finished as the WR33 in PPR formats last year, but showed major connection with Mahomes as the season went on.

Rice appears to be healthy and ready for the 2025 NFL season. However, there is an expectation that the wide receiver will be handed a suspension from the league for his role in a high speed multi-car crash in 2024.

With Rice's disciplinary uncertainty and questions about what Worthy's role could look like with Rice back in the lineup, fantasy football managers will need to assess whether they should focus their efforts on trying to select Worthy in Draft's this summer.

Should you select Xavier Worthy in Fantasy Football Drafts this summer?

Worthy is one of the most dynamic, agile, quick, and sharp route runners in the league. Although there are still some aspects of his game that needed to be ironed out in 2025, namely his slight tendency for drops, his connection with QB Patrick Mahomes cannot go unnoticed.

Mahomes has made clear this offseason that he wants to return to an aggressive style of game in 2025, something that plays perfectly into the hands and skillset of Worthy.

Worthy is currently being ranked as the No. 57 player, and No. 29 wide receiver available in PPR Draft formats this offseason, according to Fantasy Pros. In ten team leagues, that projection would be in and around the sixth round of the selection process.

Worthy will likely be the No. 1 wide receiver of the Chiefs while Rice is serving his suspension, and has the chance to truly establish himself as the main target focus of the Chiefs in 2025. While there is some risk involved in the decision, Worthy is one of the most talented and exciting wide receivers in the league and plays with one of the best QB's and on one of the best teams in all of football.

