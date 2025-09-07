Xavier Worthy injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned after Chief WR's shoulder issue?

Xavier Worthy entered the 2025 fantasy football season with a ton of hype, especially with Rashee Rice serving a suspension. The WR1 role for the Kansas City Chiefs comes with a valuable fantasy outlook and he appeared to have it locked down at least for the short term.Things changed in Week 1 when the second-year wide receiver was removed from their game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a shoulder injury. He could potentially miss significant time, causing legitimate concern for fantasy managers who were counting on him to be in their lienups this year.Xavier Worthy injury update after hurting shoulder in Week 1Xavier Worthy injury updateAccording to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, via JPA on X, Xavier Worthy is expected to miss time for the Kansas City Chiefs while he recovers from his Week 1 shoulder injury. The exact length of his absence has yet to be officially confirmed, but a trip to the injured list appears to be a real possibility.Rapoport added that it's inclear if he will require surgery, but either way, he will likely need to brace upon his eventual return. This is devastating news for the Chiefs, who are also without Rashee Rice right now, as well as fantasy managers with Worthy on their rosters.Xavier Worthy fantasy outlook for 2025Worthy turned in a solid rookie season with the Cheifs last year, finishing as the overall WR33 in fantasy football. His explosive upside and proven ability to generate big plays proved valuable in Patrick Mahomes' offense.He was expected by many around the NFL to take another step forward during the 2025 season, espeically with a potential opportunity at an elevated workload while Rashee Rice serves his suspension. This could still be the case eventually, but the length of his injury absence will play a major role in his outlook for the rest of the season.Xavier Worthy replacements in fantasy footballThe most logical for replacement for Worthy is Hollywood Brown in any league that he is currently available. He received a massive workload in Week 1 following Worthy's early exit, including ten receptions on 16 targets for 99 yards. In a featured role for the Chiefs, his fantasy outlook just got a major boost.Worthy is a big play threat with explosive upside, so if fantasy managers are looking for a similar style of receiver to replace him on their rosters, Rashid Shaheed and Marvin Mims are among the best options. They both have dangerously low floors this year, but they have proven their elite upside as well.