  Xavier Worthy injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned after Chief WR's shoulder issue?

Xavier Worthy injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned after Chief WR's shoulder issue?

By Adam Hulse
Modified Sep 07, 2025 15:40 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs OTAs - Source: Getty
Xavier Worthy injury update for fantasy football

Xavier Worthy entered the 2025 fantasy football season with a ton of hype, especially with Rashee Rice serving a suspension. The WR1 role for the Kansas City Chiefs comes with a valuable fantasy outlook and he appeared to have it locked down at least for the short term.

Things changed in Week 1 when the second-year wide receiver was removed from their game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a shoulder injury. He could potentially miss significant time, causing legitimate concern for fantasy managers who were counting on him to be in their lienups this year.

Xavier Worthy injury update after hurting shoulder in Week 1

Xavier Worthy injury update
Xavier Worthy injury update

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, via JPA on X, Xavier Worthy is expected to miss time for the Kansas City Chiefs while he recovers from his Week 1 shoulder injury. The exact length of his absence has yet to be officially confirmed, but a trip to the injured list appears to be a real possibility.

Trending

Rapoport added that it's inclear if he will require surgery, but either way, he will likely need to brace upon his eventual return. This is devastating news for the Chiefs, who are also without Rashee Rice right now, as well as fantasy managers with Worthy on their rosters.

Xavier Worthy fantasy outlook for 2025

Worthy turned in a solid rookie season with the Cheifs last year, finishing as the overall WR33 in fantasy football. His explosive upside and proven ability to generate big plays proved valuable in Patrick Mahomes' offense.

He was expected by many around the NFL to take another step forward during the 2025 season, espeically with a potential opportunity at an elevated workload while Rashee Rice serves his suspension. This could still be the case eventually, but the length of his injury absence will play a major role in his outlook for the rest of the season.

Xavier Worthy replacements in fantasy football

The most logical for replacement for Worthy is Hollywood Brown in any league that he is currently available. He received a massive workload in Week 1 following Worthy's early exit, including ten receptions on 16 targets for 99 yards. In a featured role for the Chiefs, his fantasy outlook just got a major boost.

Worthy is a big play threat with explosive upside, so if fantasy managers are looking for a similar style of receiver to replace him on their rosters, Rashid Shaheed and Marvin Mims are among the best options. They both have dangerously low floors this year, but they have proven their elite upside as well.

Adam Hulse

Adam Hulse

Twitter icon

Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."

Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.

Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast.

Edited by Adam Hulse
