Xavier Worthy injury update: Will Chiefs WR be available for Fantasy Football Week 4?

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 25, 2025 22:48 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
Xavier Worthy injury update: Will Chiefs WR be available for Fantasy Football Week 4? (Credit: IMAGN)

After being inactive for two consecutive games, Xavier Worthy is back in practice with the Kansas City Chiefs. The second-year wide receiver suffered a shoulder injury in the season opener against the LA Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, which forced him to miss the games against the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

Worthy reportedly intended to play through the issue and was considered week-by-week in the wake of the injury. This isn't only good news for the Chiefs, but also for fantasy managers.

Is Xavier Worthy available for fantasy football Week 4?

Fresh off the first win of their 2025 NFL season, the Chiefs received big news on Wednesday regarding one of their best wide receivers. Rashee Rice will be two weeks away from returning after Sunday's game, but first, they may have Xavier Worthy back in the lineup.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Worthy is trending towards playing in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. He was listed as a full participant on Wednesday. Chiefs reporter Matt Derrick shared a video of the former Texas Longhorns star on the field with the rest of his teammates.

The Chiefs listed Worthy as a full participant on Thursday, too, confirming that he is on track to take the field again on Sunday. Having Worthy on the field against a strong opponent would be big for the Chiefs, who will try to build on Week 3's win.

Barring any setback, Xavier Worthy will be ready to go against Lamar Jackson and Co. However, Worthy and the team need to be careful with the wide receiver's injury. It is common to have the same issue after the initial injury, and Worthy should be careful about engaging in contact with opponents.

Xavier Worthy fantasy outlook in Week 4

Xavier Worthy will wear a harness to support his shoulder and keep it in place while the injury heals. The second-year wide receiver is projected to have a decent game against the Ravens. ESPN projects Worthy to score 9.65 fantasy points in Week 4, broken down into three receptions for 45 yards.

The Ravens come off a big loss to the Detroit Lions. They haven't looked as competitive as before to start the season, as they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the season opener. The Chiefs have struggled to move past competitive opponents and if the Chiefs hit all the cylinders on Sunday, they will be in a lot of trouble.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
