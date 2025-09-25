Xavier Worthy injury update: Will Chiefs WR be available for Fantasy Football Week 4?

After being inactive for two consecutive games, Xavier Worthy is back in practice with the Kansas City Chiefs. The second-year wide receiver suffered a shoulder injury in the season opener against the LA Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, which forced him to miss the games against the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.Worthy reportedly intended to play through the issue and was considered week-by-week in the wake of the injury. This isn't only good news for the Chiefs, but also for fantasy managers.Is Xavier Worthy available for fantasy football Week 4? Fresh off the first win of their 2025 NFL season, the Chiefs received big news on Wednesday regarding one of their best wide receivers. Rashee Rice will be two weeks away from returning after Sunday's game, but first, they may have Xavier Worthy back in the lineup.Worthy is trending towards playing in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. He was listed as a full participant on Wednesday. Chiefs reporter Matt Derrick shared a video of the former Texas Longhorns star on the field with the rest of his teammates.The Chiefs listed Worthy as a full participant on Thursday, too, confirming that he is on track to take the field again on Sunday. Having Worthy on the field against a strong opponent would be big for the Chiefs, who will try to build on Week 3's win.Barring any setback, Xavier Worthy will be ready to go against Lamar Jackson and Co. However, Worthy and the team need to be careful with the wide receiver's injury. It is common to have the same issue after the initial injury, and Worthy should be careful about engaging in contact with opponents.Xavier Worthy fantasy outlook in Week 4 Xavier Worthy will wear a harness to support his shoulder and keep it in place while the injury heals. The second-year wide receiver is projected to have a decent game against the Ravens. ESPN projects Worthy to score 9.65 fantasy points in Week 4, broken down into three receptions for 45 yards.The Ravens come off a big loss to the Detroit Lions. They haven't looked as competitive as before to start the season, as they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the season opener. The Chiefs have struggled to move past competitive opponents and if the Chiefs hit all the cylinders on Sunday, they will be in a lot of trouble.