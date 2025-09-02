The Chiefs and Chargers square off in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, September 5, 2025, in one of the most highly anticipated games of Week 1. Both teams feature strong passing attacks, and fantasy managers may be left wondering which wide receiver is the better start: emerging star Xavier Worthy or veteran Keenan Allen.

Ad

Is Xavier Worthy a good pick for Fantasy Football Week 1?

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Worthy enters his second season with Kansas City after a successful rookie campaign in which he hauled in 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns, helping the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl. Known for his speed and ability to stretch defenses, he’s expected to continue playing a major role in Patrick Mahomes’ passing attack.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

According to the Sportskeeda Fantasy Draft Simulation, Worthy is projected for 14.5 fantasy points in Week 1, with 5 receptions, 49 receiving yards, half a touchdown, and 8 rushing yards. That projection highlights both his explosiveness and his growing place in the Chiefs’ offensive scheme, making him an appealing Week 1 option.

Is Keenan Allen a good pick for Fantasy Football Week 1?

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Allen returns to the Chargers after spending the 2024 season with the Chicago Bears. In Chicago, he started 15 games and recorded 744 yards and seven touchdowns, proving that even in his 30s, he remains a reliable playmaker. Now back with the team where he spent the first 11 seasons of his career (2013–2023), Allen re-signed on a one-year, $8.5 million deal on August 5, 2025.

Ad

For Week 1, he is projected for 9.4 fantasy points, with 4 receptions and 41 receiving yards. While he’s still an important safety valve for Justin Herbert, his expected usage suggests more of a possession role than a high-volume scoring threat.

Who to pick between Xavier Worthy and Keenan Allen for Week 1?

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Allen’s return to Los Angeles is a strong storyline, but in fantasy terms, Worthy holds the clear edge in Week 1. With 14.5 projected points compared to Allen’s 9.4, Worthy offers higher upside and a better chance at a touchdown in what could be a shootout between AFC West rivals. His ability to create big plays downfield makes him the stronger option to start the season.

Ad

Xavier Worthy vs. Keenan Allen Fantasy Week One

Allen still provides steady value as a dependable target for Herbert, but his Week 1 projection underscores a more modest fantasy impact. If you’re deciding between the two, the call is straightforward: start Xavier Worthy over Keenan Allen in Week 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.