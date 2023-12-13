Yannick Ngakoue injury update: Bears handed major blow amid resurgence from shaky start

Yannick Ngakoue is set to miss the remainder of the 2023 season following an ankle injury. The Chicago Bears defensive end broke his ankle in the team's 28-13 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Ngakoue's latest injury update comes as a massive blow for the Bears, who were slowly beginning to find some rhythm after a shaky start to the season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ngakoue is now set to undergo surgery on his ankle. If all goes well and he makes a strong recovery, the pass-rusher is expected to make a return to action at the start of the 2024 season.

The Bears were enjoying one of the best defensive end duos in the NFL with Ngakoue and Montez Sweat. They acquired the latter from the Washington Commanders just before the NFL trade deadline.

With Ngakoue ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, Rasheem Green is expected to step up into the starting lineup. He will slot in alongside fellow defensive linemen Sweat, Justin Jones and Andrew Billings for the rest of the season.

A look at Yannick Ngakoue's NFL stats this season

Chicago Bears DE Yannick Ngakoue

Yannick Ngakoue was one of the most consistent performers for the Chicago Bears this season. The defensive end racked up 22 tackles, of which 13 were solo.

Ngakoue also recorded four sacks and 2.5 stuffs across 10 games. However, the defensive end's season was cut short in Week 14 after breaking his ankle in the game against the Detroit Lions.

As per reports, Ngakoue signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Bears in the offseason. However, he seems to have warranted an extension. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see where he plays his football next season.

Despite Ngakoue's impressive outings this season, the Bears remain in fourth place in the NFC North with a 5-8 record. However, Matt Eberflus' side still has a chance of making it to the playoffs.

The Bears will square off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 17 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Chicago will need to win all four of its remaining regular season games to stand a chance at making the playoffs. The task will be even more challenging without Ngakoue in the Bears squad.