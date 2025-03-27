"You the black Patrick Mahomes bruh" - When Shedeur Sanders compared Cam Ward to 3x Super Bowl champion

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are tipped as two of the best quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft. While the two are locked in battle for the earlier pick, they share a good relationship off the field.

In July 2024, Sanders invited Ward on his "2Legendary" podcast and compared the Miami star to three-time Super Bowl-winning signal-caller Patrick Mahomes. Even Select QB Athletics trainer Darrel Colbert Jr. was on the show, along with Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones.

"You're the black Patrick Mahomes bruh," Sanders said to Ward.

Mahomes has mixed heritage since his father, Mahomes Sr., is African American while his mother, Randi, is white.

On the show, Colbert suggested that Ward's playing style shared similarities with both Mahomes and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

Colbert said that Drones had similar attributes to Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, while comparing Sanders to Joe Burrow.

Sanders, Ward and Drones all trained under Colbert during the offseason and the results of their training camp were visible for all. While Sanders and Ward are considered two of the top QBs in this year's draft class, Drones also looked solid for the Hokies in the 2024 season, recording 1,567 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, six interceptions and four rushing TDs.

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are both considered top 10 picks heading into the 2025 NFL draft

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are considered top-10 picks this year. However, many believe that Ward could get drafted before Sanders.

In the 2024 season, Sanders posted 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while also rushing for four scores. The Colorado QB was also named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, Ward recorded 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions during the 2024 season at Miami. He finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting as well.

It will be interesting to see where Sanders and Ward land in the big league, with a few teams closely linked with the two QBs.

