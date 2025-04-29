“You are embarrassing yourselves”: Analyst slams Shedeur Sanders - Colin Kaepernick comparisons after Browns QB’s draft slide

Shedeur Sanders slid from potentially being a first-round pick to being drafted as the 144th pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. While some fans and analysts blamed it on how the Colorado quarterback and Coach Prime handled the pre-draft process, in which he was reportedly perceived as "brash and arrogant," others thought it was a power move by the league.

It's safe to say the 23-year-old has become one of the most polarizing players in the NFL, with some analysts even comparing his situation with Colin Kaepernick. Reacting to these comparisons, Bomani Jones said:

“To my colleagues who are making this a cause, you are embarrassing yourselves. You are playing yourselves. Even if part of why he fell is that people didn’t like him, he was going for a job where being liked is part of the deal. They did it wrong. That’s all it comes down to. They did it wrong.

“There are criticisms to be made of Colin Kaepernick, but he literally gave it all up in the name of a cause that was bigger than him. The only cause Shedeur Sanders has is himself,” Jones said. “Don’t you motherf–king dare act like those two things are the same. Do not.

“If your argument is, ‘They wanted to show this outspoken black man his place,’ No. 1, let us stop acting like outspoken and obnoxious are perfect synonyms. They are not."

Stephen A. Smith blames Deion Sanders for Shedeur Sanders' slide

Coach Prime didn't shy away from expressing his confidence in his son's capabilities to get drafted as one of the top five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. So much so that he also bluntly said that if a couple of teams tried to draft Shedeur, he would intervene in the matter and imitate Eli Manning.

Many people think Deion Sanders sent the wrong message to the NFL teams. Stephen A. Smith discussed on Monday's "First Take" episode and said that Coach Prime had a significant role in what happened to Shedeur Sanders during the draft.

"“A lot of this was about Prime Time Deion Sanders," Smith said. "There is no one, I repeat, no one that looked at Shedeur Sanders and even had him less than the third best quarterback in the draft. … This ain’t about football. This is about something else. … Prime Time Deion Sanders hands are not clean in this. Shedeur Sanders' hands are not clean on this." [05:56]

Shedeur Sanders will now hope to prove people wrong by impressing everyone at the first opportunity the Cleveland Browns provide him.

