“You guys should go to jail for letting him play 5 days after an obvious concussion” – Concussion Legacy Foundation CEO slams Dolphins for letting Tua Tagovailoa suit up

On Sunday, September 25, following quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's first concussion, the Miami Dolphins stressed that health was a concern, but not everyone is convinced of that. Former WWE superstar and current Concussion Legacy Foundation CEO Chris Nowinski tweeted a threat to take legal action against the franchise if Tua Tagovailoa dies from second-impact syndrome:

"You guys should go to jail for letting him play 5 days after an obvious concussion you covered up. If he dies from second-impact syndrome, I'm pushing form murder charges."

Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. @ChrisNowinski1 Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities. Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities. You guys should go to jail for letting him play 5 days after an obvious #concussion you covered up. If he dies from second-impact syndrome, I'm pushing form murder charges. twitter.com/miamidolphins/… You guys should go to jail for letting him play 5 days after an obvious #concussion you covered up. If he dies from second-impact syndrome, I'm pushing form murder charges. twitter.com/miamidolphins/…

Nowinski tweeted this following Tagovailoa's second concussion which happened less than a week after his first. His threat comes during a time where all of social media could be seen dragging Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel for putting Tagovailoa back in the lineup.

During the Week 4 Miami Dolphins versus Cincinnati Bengals game, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries. This happened during the second quarter following a sack by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou during the Thursday Night Football Amazon Prime broadcast.

Tagovailoa was carried off the field via a stretcher as the entire Cincinnati stadium chanted his name. Reportedly, he was conscious and had movement in all his extremities after being examined at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, which is a Level 1 trauma center.

This injury comes just four days after he hit the back of his head on the ground during the second quarter of the Dolphins' game against the Buffalo Bills. It was an eventual win for Miami (21-19).

Tagovailoa said he felt like he had hyperextended early in the first half on a designated quarterback sneak. He went on to say that it flared up after a hit in the second quarter.

What Mike McDaniel said after Tua Tagovailoa's injury vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengal

Just this past Sunday, McDaniel said the following after his quarterback collapsed on the field:

"The one thing that our players know more than anybody is there's certain things that I'm very sensitive to -- I've been called emotional from time to time -- and one of those things is player health."

"I don't mess around with that at all. Tua was pretty annoyed with me in the game because he knew what hurt and didn't understand why people kept talking to him about what we were talking to him about. I think watching replays, he probably could."

"The pillar of importance for all of it is player safety -- that's why the protocols are in place. We're happy to comply, and I feel fine about that whole process, really."

Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. @ChrisNowinski1



If he has a 2nd concussion that destroys his season or career, everyone involved will be sued & should lose their jobs, coaches included. We all saw it, even they must know this isn't right NFL @NFL



is on

Pregame at 7:30p ET. Tua. Joe. #MIAvsCIN is on @westwood1sports Pregame at 7:30p ET. Tua. Joe.#MIAvsCIN is on @westwood1sports 📻Pregame at 7:30p ET. https://t.co/5ADASTVD6Q If Tua takes the field tonight, it's a massive step back for #concussion care in the NFL.If he has a 2nd concussion that destroys his season or career, everyone involved will be sued & should lose their jobs, coaches included. We all saw it, even they must know this isn't right twitter.com/nfl/status/157… If Tua takes the field tonight, it's a massive step back for #concussion care in the NFL.If he has a 2nd concussion that destroys his season or career, everyone involved will be sued & should lose their jobs, coaches included. We all saw it, even they must know this isn't right twitter.com/nfl/status/157…

To say those statements didn't age well is the understatement of the season thus far. McDaniel put Tua Tagovailoa in danger, and he could be without his former No. 5 overall selection for the foreseeable future. Hopefully, he's able to make a safe comeback to the game. Most importantly, let's hope Tua Tagovailoa has a smooth recovery.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far