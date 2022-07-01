"You should very much solicit at least the advice or the inputs of your superstars" - NFL analyst hints Aaron Rodgers holdout was justified

Aaron Rodgers was perhaps justified with his training camp holdout last summer ahead of the 2021 NFL season. Co-host Joy Taylor, of The Herd with Colin Cowherd at least thinks so.

According to Taylor, the Green Bay Packers risked a split similar to the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick breakup with the New England Patriots:

"And this was the arrangement when Brady went to Tampa Bay like this was a big part of why he left New England was he wasn't having any influence. Obviously Belichick was not cooperating with him and he wasn't putting any weapons around him which was another big reason why he went to Tampa Bay."

"So yeah, I mean, what isn't that's a no brainer whenever Tom picks up the phone, if he's on your roster, even if there's a consideration that he might come back to your roster that you put whatever pieces that he wants in place, and if you can afford him, which they obviously could, yeah, you make it happen."

Taylor continued by saying that quarterbacks need to have their input honored. She said consider the importance of the position and the gravity a great QB has on the entire team:

"So this is this is not surprising and when we talk about the influence that star players have all the time and whether it's smart, and we talked about this with Aaron Rodgers a lot...Aaron Rodgers felt like he didn't have a say, Russell Wilson felt like he didn't have a say, Tom Brady clearly felt like he didn't have a say. And I think that you should very much solicit at least the advice or the inputs of your superstars."

"If you have a superstar on the team, particularly at that position, particularly if it's someone that they're going to have to rely on or play with, like that position of a running back. You want somebody who has some you know, relationship or if there are things they have a bad relationship, you want to know those things, if there's things that players know that front office's and coaches don't know, so I have no problem."

Joy Taylor believes Aaron Rodgers was justified in holding out last June

It took a while, but Aaron Rodgers relented last summer and rejoined the team. He suffered a season of having mud slung his way due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. However, he led the team to an NFC North title and won his second straight NFL MVP award and fourth overall. Still, he wasn't heard by Green Bay on the first night of this year's draft. This forced him to speak out on The Pat McAfee Show to demand offensive upgrades.

Taylor said that what Aaron Rodgers suggests should be valued by the franchise even if it doesn't always get implemented into the team's gameplan:

"I encourage communication and collaboration. That doesn't mean you have to go with what, what they recommends, but making people feel like their voice is heard. And not just because you're placating to them but because you're really actually listening to their input and applying it to your decisions."

"I think in a lot of cases you see people in power having having the inability to have those conversations because it feels like you are giving up some of your power or control, but in the end if you don't do that with the with the person that feels like they should be heard it's going to end badly for you. So it works in your best interest to collaborate, and Tom Brady knows a thing or two about football."

Aaron Rodgers now has his money, his second-round wideout Christian Watson, and has been heard by his long-time employers. The Packers also picked up a few free agents on the defensive side of the ball. Now, a title can put any tension behind the Packers and their future Hall of Fame QB.

