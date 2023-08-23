Caleb Farley's father was lost in the tragic explosion that destroyed his mansion, valued between $2 and $3 million. The house that belonged to Farley was leveled in Mooresville, North Carolina, per the Director of Fire Services and Emergency Management for Iredell County. Farley was not present for the explosion, but his home and cars were total losses.

Another person was injured in the fire, but the focus is on the loss of life. Farley's father's name was Robert. He and his wife had been married since 1987, though she passed away five years prior. Understandably, this is a tragic loss for Farley and his family.

He shared a touching Instagram story with lots of people gathered to mourn Robert's death. He captioned it:

"You wasn't supposed to go out like this Pop."

Recovery crews pulled the body out of rubble as they sorted through the rubble of what was the Tennessee Titans' cornerback's house on Tuesday. Farley was at the scene on Tuesday answering questions about the explosion.

Per Iredell Free News, the other victim was Christian Rogers, a family friend. Kent Greene, Emergency Management, said:

“It is incredibly fortunate for that young man that he was able to walk away from that structure."

Caleb Farley, other Titans mourn loss of Robert Farley

Mike Vrabel, head coach for the Titans, offered his condolences as well:

“What’s most important is we do everything we can to support him emotionally. As teammates, coaches, organization. It’s just shocking. Also got to focus on Caleb and his family and what we can do to support them and be there for him."

Caleb Farley lost his father in an explosion

Derrick Henry also spoke on the matter after revealing that he and Caleb Farley were the last ones in the locker room after the explosion took his father's life:

“Praying for him. Keep him in our prayers. We all send our condolences. This is a tragic situation. I can’t describe the way he probably is feeling right now."

This is a developing situation as the cause of the explosion is unknown.

