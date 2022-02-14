Youngest NFL HCs to win a Super Bowl

Another Super Bowl is done and dusted and the Los Angeles Rams are the victors after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. We saw some memorable performances: Aaron Donald coming up clutch on defense, Cooper Kupp shouldering the entire offense after Odell Beckham Jr. went down injured, and Matthew Stafford winning the Super Bowl after never having won a playoff game before while in Detroit.

But the person tying the whole thing together is undoubtedly the coaching team. Led by Sean McVay, the Rams have put together a thrilling team that brought them their first Lombardi Trophy since 1999.

We take a look at where Sean McVay ranks among the youngest coaches to win the Super Bowl. Read more to find out.

Age no bar for these Super Bowl winning coaches

#1 - Sean McVay, Los Angles Rams in Super Bowl LVI: 36 years, 20 days

In winning the Super Bowl this season, Sean McVay became the youngest ever head coach to win the big game at just 36 days and 3 weeks. He was also the youngest coach to ever appear in a Super Bowl three seasons ago at the age of 33.

He looks to be the biggest draw among the new generation of coaches. Even at the age of 36, his assistants have gone on to achieve success elsewhere, such as Zac Taylor, who was the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Matt LaFleur of the Packers and Brandon Staley of the Chargers are also former assistants.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor At 36, Sean McVay is now the youngest HC to win a Super Bowl, unseating Mike Tomlin. At 36, Sean McVay is now the youngest HC to win a Super Bowl, unseating Mike Tomlin.

#2 - Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII: 36 years, 10 months and 18 days

Mike Tomlin, who has famously never had a losing season in the NFL, was the youngest Super Bowl winning coach before Sean McVay won on Sunday. Tomlin was also 36 years old and led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a win against the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.

This was his second Super Bowl victory as part of a coaching staff, having won Super Bowl XXXVII as an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has since gone on to appear in Super Bowl XLV, which the Steelers lost against the Packers.

GreatSportsFacts @GreatSportFacts When Jon Gruden won the Super Bowl with Tampa Bay he had Mike Tomlin, Rod Marinelli, Monte Kiffin and Raheem Morris on his coaching staff When Jon Gruden won the Super Bowl with Tampa Bay he had Mike Tomlin, Rod Marinelli, Monte Kiffin and Raheem Morris on his coaching staff

#3 - Jon Gruden, Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII: 39 years, 5 months, 10 days

When Jon Gruden led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl XXXVII, he became the youngest head coach ever to win the Lombardi Trophy at that time. His assistant in that game was Mike Tomlin, who would go on to beat his record.

The Buccaneers beat Gruden's former Raiders team in what is widely known as the Gruden Bowl, since he was the Raiders coach until the season prior.

