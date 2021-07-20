Younghoe Koo net worth: How much is the Atlanta Falcons kicker's salary?

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo made headlines today when he announced via his Instagram account that his Jeep Grand Cherokee had been stolen last night.

While having his car stolen is frustrating, the NFL kicker wants his prized football cleats back more than anything.

"MFs stole my Jeep smh," Koo wrote on an Instagram story while staring at an empty parking space. "Can you just bring my cleats back, though? I won't even be mad bro -- just bring all my cleats back so I can go kick."

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo’s Jeep was stolen this morning.



Please bring back his cleats , Falcons cannot afford to miss any extra points this season 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/hLl8LiOJD7 — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) July 18, 2021

Younghoe Koo’s NFL salary and net worth

According to various celebrity wealth sites, Younghoe Koo has a net worth of around $1 million.

The 26-year-old NFL kicker signed a one-year, $920,000 contract with the Atlanta Falcons, including a bonus of $80,110 in March this year.

It hasn’t been an easy path for the South Korean pro footballer since he entered the league back in 2017.

NFL career

Koo signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Diego Chargers after going undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. He inked a three-year, $1.66 million deal with the Chargers at the start of the regular season. The rookie kicker's base salary for the season was $465,000.

After the Chargers began the season 0-4, Younghoe Koo was waived by the team.

Alliance of American Football

In January 2019, Koo signed with the Atlanta Legends of the new AAF league. He made all 14 of his field goal attempts before the season was abruptly halted in mid-April due to the league's financial problems.

New England Patriots

Koo was signed to the Pats' practice squad in early October 2019, but was released a couple of weeks later and did not play in any games for the franchise.

Atlanta Falcons

On October 29, Koo signed with the Atlanta Falcons and performed well for the team for the rest of the 2019/20 NFL season. He signed a one-year contract with the Falcons for the 2020/21 season and again kicked well, going 37-for-39 on field goals, which led to him making the first Pro Bowl of his NFL career.

Younghoe Koo's NFL stats

Games - 27

Field goal attempts - 71

Field goals made - 63

Extra point attempts - 61

Extra points made - 57

Edited by Colin D'Cunha