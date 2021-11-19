Zac Stacy domestic abuse: NFL world outraged at former Rams RB's actions 

A truly horrific story is circulating in the NFL news cycle right now in regards to former NFL running back Zac Stacy. A video has surfaced of him attacking the mother of his child as the child sits nearby.

It is a vicious assault and should only be viewed with such a prior warning. TMZ broke the story and now everyone is awaiting to see what charges he will face.

Zac Stacy in trouble over horrifying viral video

There is simply no excuse or explanation for what is shown in the video. Luckily, there was video of the attack so Stacy will hopefully face severe punishment in this situation.

The problem is that TMZ recently reported that Stacy is allegedly on the run.

This is just an awful situation all around and others in the NFL world responded to this horrific assault.

Sports world angry with Zac Stacy's actions

Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams was one of the most notable athletes to offer up his take.

Davante Adams @tae15adams I’m not retweeting the video but ZAC STACY NEED TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL. Any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Can’t believe what I just saw. I’m not retweeting the video but ZAC STACY NEED TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL. Any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Can’t believe what I just saw.

Adams said Stacy should be "thrown under the jail" and called him a coward as well. Those are strong words few will disagree with given what Stacy allegedly did.

Former NFL player Chris Long had a unique perspective as he actually played with Stacy.

chris long @JOEL9ONE Woke up to the Zac Stacy video. Made my stomach turn. Not retweeting. Crazy to play w someone for a couple years & you have no idea what kind of bullshit they do at home. Woke up to the Zac Stacy video. Made my stomach turn. Not retweeting. Crazy to play w someone for a couple years & you have no idea what kind of bullshit they do at home.

As Long said, it has to be extremely unsettling to share a locker room with someone, speak to them on a regular basis, and then see this type of action from them. Long must now feel like he never truly knew the real Stacy.

MMA fighter Uriah Hall took his response a step further by making sure he let Stacy know what would happen if the two ever met.

U R I A H H A L L @UriahHallMMA Looking for a wife beater Zac Stacy anyone seen him? Looking to give an ass whooping on site !!! Looking for a wife beater Zac Stacy anyone seen him? Looking to give an ass whooping on site !!!

There is zero excuse for hitting a woman and Stacy is now going to face serious charges whenever he is found. That is an extreme fall from grace for the 30-year-old former NFL running back.

Stacy was drafted by the then-St. Louis Rams back in 2013 and spent two seasons with the team. He also played with the New York Jets before heading over to Canada and even playing in the AAF.

Any chance of another comeback is now likely impossible because of his horrific act.

Edited by LeRon Haire