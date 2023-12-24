Zac Taylor replacements: 5 candidates Bengals should target to replace current HC

The Cincinnati Bengals have a real dilemma for when the season ends. While it's undeniable that the 2023 season was affected by Joe Burrow's health, a discussion is needed about Zac Taylor's job and whether he should return in 2024.

If the team decides that not enough progress was made over the past two years, then they could decide to fire Taylor and go in a different direction in 2024. Check out some of the options in case the Cincinnati Bengals replace Zac Taylor.

5 candidates to replace Zac Taylor for the Cincinnati Bengals

1 - Ben Johnson (Lions offensive coordinator)

Johnson will be the most-sought offensive-minded coach over there due to his excellent job with the Detroit Lions. He has developed Jared Goff into a very good quarterback, and his scheme aligns with the NFL's current offensive trends.

2 - Mike MacDonald (Ravens defensive coordinator)

Even though the Ravens' defense isn't as star-studded as, say, the Cleveland Browns, MacDonald has tweaked his system into an aggressive scheme that allows one of the fewest points-per-game averages for opposing teams. He'll be a name to watch for the 2024 cycle.

3 - Jim Schwartz (Browns defensive coordinator)

If you have a lot of stars on your side of the ball, you better make it work - the Browns had trouble with this in 2022, but this was fixed with Jim Schwartz taking over as defensive coordinator. He had already done a great job with the Eagles - he could be up for a new gig as a head coach in the league.

4 - Dan Quinn (Cowboys defensive coordinator)

Another defensive-minded coach who has been a head coach in the league before, Quinn stayed with the Cowboys in 2023 to a final push for a Super Bowl. He had been a head coach with the Falcons before and would help the Bengals' defense return to an elite level, since Lou Anarumo is also expected to become a head coach somewhere.

5 - Bobby Slowik (Texans offensive coordinator)

Slowik has ascended through NFL rankings quickly, with his job with the young Texans offense becoming a staple of offensive modernity. Pairing Slowik with Joe Burrow would give a new level for the Cincinnati Bengals, and perhaps a final push to beat the Kansas City Chiefs again.