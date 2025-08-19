Zach Charbonnet fantasy outlook 2025: Can Seahawks RB win you the league under new offensive system?

Zach Charbonnet is making his case for a bigger role with the Seattle Seahawks' offense in the 2025 season. Although the running back has the competition of Kenneth Walker in the backfield, his performances merit a look for your fantasy team.

More importantly, Walker is nursing an injury during preseason, which means that Charbonnet's outlook for the upcoming season is positive. Let's take a look.

Zach Charbonnet's 2025 NFL fantasy outlook

His production continued to be consistent, as he averaged 4.2 yards per carry throughout the season behind an offensive line that was among the worst in the league. He also impressed with eight running touchdowns and another one through the air.

The problem, of course, is that Charbonnet was not the starter for the Seahawks. With Kenneth Walker on the roster, Walker held the majority of the snaps and limited his backup to just 135 carries and 569 yards. There was a larger volume than in 2023, but not enough to consider him a starter on your team yet.

He was RB25 with 144.9 overall points. While he certainly merits a look as a backup option for your team, he'll only deserve to become a starter if he takes away the starter spot from Walker in 2025.

Is Zach Charbonnet a good fantasy pick this year?

There's a good chance that he could become the starter for Seattle this year. In 2024, Walker finished with just 3.7 yards per carry after struggling with injuries, and the team will change their offensive philosophy in 2025 with Klint Kubiak arriving as its offensive coordinator.

He does represent a good fantasy pick for your team. You're never going to use an early pick on him, but he has good production when on the field, Walker has problems with injuries and he could turn into the starter midway through the season. It's a good player to have on your roster.

Where should you pick Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet?

For the 2025 season, FantasyPros ranks the running back as RB17, validating the faith that he could become a starter late in the season. Even with leagues with just 10 teams, he's a good option for RB2 in your team.

He holds an ADP of #99, so he could be a good 9th or 10th-round pick for your team if you miss out on the best running backs early.

