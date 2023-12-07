Zach Charbonnet injury update: Latest on Seahawks RB for Week 14 Fantasy Football

Zach Charbonnet has done a solid job filling in for Kenneth Walker III over the past three weeks for the Seattle Seahawks. With Walker out with an oblique injury, the rookie running back has recorded at least 18 touches in each of the past three games. He has also finished among the top 30 fantasy football running backs in PPR leagues in each of the past four weeks.

In his most recent game, Charbonnet set a new season-best by finishing as the RB13 and also scored his first career touchdownn. However, he unfortunately injured himself during the final drive of the game. He reportedly suffered a knee injury which could potentially affect his availability for the Seahawks' Week 14 game.

Zach Charbonnet injury update

Zach Charbonnet

During the Seattle Seahawks' Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, Zach Charbonnet reportedly suffered a knee injury in the final offensive drive of the game. The severity of the injury is a bit unclear, but it was apparently serious enough to keep him out of practice to start their Week 14 preparations for the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks began their practice week on Wednesday and the rookie running back was listed as a non-participant with a knee injury. Kenneth Walker III was also absent from practice as he continues to work his way back from on oblique injury. If Charbonnet is able to increase his practice activity prior to their game against the 49ers, he could be asked to start for Walker again.

What happened to Zach Charbonnet?

The injury occurred during what appeared to be a routine rushing play on the Seahawks' final offensive drive of the game in Week 13 against the Cowboys. Charbonnet was tackled by a defender and reportedly injured his knee on the play. He was unable to return to the game, though not much time remained on the clock.

The Seahawks have claimed the injury to be minor. However, despite a long week to recover after his previous game was on Thursday Night Football, he was still unable to participate in practice on Wednesday. This could mean that the injury is a bit more serious than initially reported, or that the Seahawks are simply being cautious with him this week.

When will Zach Charbonnet return?

The rookie running back should be considered questionable to play in Week 14 against the San Francisco 49ers, at least for now. He will likely need to increase his practice activity at some point this week to avoid an official injury designation. Kenneth Walker III was also a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, so if Charbonnet can play, he may be named the starter again.

If he is unable to play, Deejay Dallas will likely fill in as the temporary starter until either Charbonnet or Walker are ready to return. This creates a difficult situation to navigate for fantasy football managers, especially with the playoffs right around the corner. The Seahawks' official injury report on Friday will hopefully provide some clarity on Charbonnet's availability this week.