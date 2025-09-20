  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Zach Charbonnet injury update: Will Seahawks RB be available for Week 3 Fantasy Football?

Zach Charbonnet injury update: Will Seahawks RB be available for Week 3 Fantasy Football?

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 20, 2025 22:40 GMT
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty
Zach Charbonnet injury update: Will Seahawks RB be available for Week 3 Fantasy Football? - Source: Getty

Running back Zach Charbonnet was one of the several Seattle Seahawks players who sustained injuries during their Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

Ad

Charbonnet sustained a toe injury during that Week 2 road game. The injury has cast doubt over his potential to play this week. He received a doubtful tag on Seattle’s final injury report that was released on Friday after he didn't practice at all this week.

Although it is extremely unlikely that Charbonnet will play this week due to his doubtful designation, Seattle coach Mike Macdonald has stated that he is not currently being considered for injured reserve.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Hawks decided to employ a two-headed rushing scheme in the first two weeks of the season, dividing their backfield workload between Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker. If Charbonnet's foot ailment prevents him from playing this week against the New Orleans Saints, Walker will be tasked with shouldering more responsibility.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Zach Charbonnet injury update: What happened to the Seahawks RB?

The exact moment Zach Charbonnet hurt his toe during the Steelers' Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is unclear. He managed to finish the game with 15 carries for 10 yards. However, he popped up on the team's injury report this week.

Charbonnet led the Hawks in carries (12) and rushing yards (47) in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. But perhaps as a result of the injury, he was less impactful last week.

Ad

George Holani will be the team's backup running back behind Kenneth Walker III on Sunday. The Week 3 game will be only the second game Charbonnet will miss since he joined the Seahawks.

When will Zach Charbonnet return?

The Seattle Seahawks' next game is just four days after their Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The schedule does not help Zach Charbonnet's situation, as the Hawks will be facing the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night next week.

Ad

However, there's a chance he's able to play in Week 4 if he can get some work in in practice before the game. If Charbonnet doesn't recover in time to play in primetime next week, his next chance will come at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.

Mike Macdonald has made it clear that the star running back's injury is not serious enough to land him on IR, so he is expected to return within the next couple of weeks.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications