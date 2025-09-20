Zach Charbonnet injury update: Will Seahawks RB be available for Week 3 Fantasy Football?

Running back Zach Charbonnet was one of the several Seattle Seahawks players who sustained injuries during their Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.Charbonnet sustained a toe injury during that Week 2 road game. The injury has cast doubt over his potential to play this week. He received a doubtful tag on Seattle’s final injury report that was released on Friday after he didn't practice at all this week.Although it is extremely unlikely that Charbonnet will play this week due to his doubtful designation, Seattle coach Mike Macdonald has stated that he is not currently being considered for injured reserve.The Hawks decided to employ a two-headed rushing scheme in the first two weeks of the season, dividing their backfield workload between Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker. If Charbonnet's foot ailment prevents him from playing this week against the New Orleans Saints, Walker will be tasked with shouldering more responsibility.Zach Charbonnet injury update: What happened to the Seahawks RB?The exact moment Zach Charbonnet hurt his toe during the Steelers' Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is unclear. He managed to finish the game with 15 carries for 10 yards. However, he popped up on the team's injury report this week.Charbonnet led the Hawks in carries (12) and rushing yards (47) in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. But perhaps as a result of the injury, he was less impactful last week.George Holani will be the team's backup running back behind Kenneth Walker III on Sunday. The Week 3 game will be only the second game Charbonnet will miss since he joined the Seahawks.When will Zach Charbonnet return?The Seattle Seahawks' next game is just four days after their Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The schedule does not help Zach Charbonnet's situation, as the Hawks will be facing the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night next week.However, there's a chance he's able to play in Week 4 if he can get some work in in practice before the game. If Charbonnet doesn't recover in time to play in primetime next week, his next chance will come at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.Mike Macdonald has made it clear that the star running back's injury is not serious enough to land him on IR, so he is expected to return within the next couple of weeks.