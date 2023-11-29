If your fantasy team has Zach Charbonnet, James Conner and Breece Hall, you have a decision to make this week. You may be forced to pick just one, and with the playoffs right around the corner, you have to pick the right one or risk losing a big game. Fortunately, we have a guide that can help you make an educated decision.

Zach Charbonnet vs James Conner vs Breece Hall: Who should I start in Week 13 Fantasy Football?

Is Zach Charbonnet a good fantasy pick?

Zach Charbonnet has assumed starting duties in the wake of Kenneth Walker's injury, but Walker could return this week. He's still Questionable with an oblique injury, which could pave the way for a lot of Charbonnet carries. That bodes well for his prospects in the short term, which could be good for your fantasy playoff push.

The Dallas Cowboys boast a ferocious defense and often force their opponents to ditch the run game pretty early. That puts a damper on Charbonnet's outlook despite potentially getting the bulk of the carries.

Is James Conner a good fantasy pick?

James Conner, especially while Kyler Murray was out, was a workhorse for the Arizona Cardinals. He's dealt with some injury, but he should be the starter and the main back moving forward. Even with Murray in the fold, there will be chances for him to put up points.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is 18th in fantasy points to running backs, so it's a pretty favorable matchup for Conner. He is likely going to do pretty well this weekend.

Is Breece Hall a good fantasy pick?

Breece Hall has been a good pick sometimes. At the beginning of the year, Hall was limited in a return from a torn ACL. Then, with a workload limit over, he was a star and fantasy darling. Now, he's had a few bad weeks as the entire Jets offense has struggled.

That shouldn't continue, as the Jets can't get good quarterback play from anyone, be it Zach Wilson or Tim Boyle. That should force them to ride Hall this week, even against the third-ranked RB defense in the Atlanta Falcons.

Zach Charbonnet vs James Conner vs Breece Hall: Who should I start?

Our fantasy analyzer suggests starting Breece Hall this weekend, and it's hard to argue with that logic. Among the three backs, he's without a backup cutting into his carries and he's definitely the most talented of the bunch. He has a porous offensive line, but the opportunities will be there.

Start Breece Hall this week in fantasy football

Hall has had a higher ceiling than most other running backs. He went on a hot streak for a few weeks where 20 PPR points was a minimum for him. The Jets' offensive struggles have limited his upside, but he still figures to be the best of this trio.

Start him with confidence even though he faces an admittedly tough matchup. The outlook for the other three is just not as strong to consider starting them over the Jets star.