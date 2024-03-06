Zach Ertz contract: How much will the former Eagles star make in Washington?

Zach Ertz will join the Washington Commanders for his 12th season in the league in 2024.

The tight end is expected to sign a one-year contract with the Commanders, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on Wednesday.

It makes sense that the Commanders only extended a year-long offer to Ertz, who turns 34 in November, as he already appears to be past the prime of his abilities.

Let's see how much Ertz will make this coming season with the Washington Commanders.

Zach Ertz's contract details with the Washington Commanders

Zach Ertz, a tight end who won a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles, signed with the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Ertz's one-year contract is valued up to $5 million, according to several reports. Incentives are expected to be included in that total as well.

Zach Ertz's NFL career statistics

Zach Ertz was a 2013 second-round selection of the Philadelphia Eagles. He recorded 579 receptions for over 6,200 yards and 38 touchdowns while playing with the Birds. He ranks fifth in yards and second in catches in franchise history.

During the Eagles' championship-winning run in 2017, Ertz caught 18 passes for 192 yards and a score, making him a vital member of the winning squad.

Since both teams play in the same division, Ertz should already be acquainted with the Commanders having spent the better part of his career with the Eagles. Ertz should also be acquainted with the offensive staff of his new team, which includes offensive coordinator and former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Ertz played under coach Kingsbury following his 2021 move to the Cardinals. He tied the team’s single-season mark for tight end catches that season with 56 receptions in 11 contests. Trey McBride, however, broke the mark in the 2023 campaign.

Ertz collected 27 catches for 187 yards and a score in his meager seven games with the Cardinals last year. He signed with the Detroit Lions during the postseason. He was never added to the active roster, though, therefore he never saw action with the Lions prior to their NFC Championship game elimination.

Since making his NFL debut over a decade ago, the former Stanford Cardinal has participated in 159 games, collecting 745 receptions for 7,815 yards and 48 touchdowns.