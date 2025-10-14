Zach Ertz or Hunter Henry Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for TEs

Zach Ertz and Hunter Henry are having good seasons in 2025. They are helping second-year quarterbacks settle into their roles and allowing their respective teams to compete in a challenging league.

They will face favorable matchups in Week 7, with Ertz going against the struggling Dallas Cowboys' defense and Henry clashing against one of the worst teams in the league, the Tennessee Titans.

These are two good options for fantasy managers looking to add quality tight ends who can impact games with their catches. Which one should you start? Let's take a look.

Zach Ertz vs. Hunter Henry: Who should you start?

Zach Ertz fantasy outlook for Week 7

Zach Ertz's season is off to a good start. The Washington Commanders have put the veteran in a good position to shine, even with wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel on the field. Ertz has been targeted 27 times, catching 20 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

He will clash against a team that has allowed 6.33 fantasy points to his position, but Ertz has been the go-to guy at times for Jayden Daniels. He is projected to score 9.5 fantasy points this week, which is solid considering the opponent he'll face.

Hunter Henry fantasy outlook for Week 7

Hunter Henry has played at a high level this season, helping Drake Maye develop alongside the wide receiver group that includes Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas. The nine-year veteran is on track to record the best season of his career. After six games, Henry has posted 20 receptions for 277 yards and three touchdowns.

The Titans have allowed 6 fantasy points to the position in six games, which could make things more difficult for Henry. Sportskeeda's Who Should I Star tool projects him to score 11.9 fantasy points this week, surpassing Ertz's projection by almost two points.

Henry gets the edge over Ertz.

Zach Ertz vs. Hunter Henry final verdict

This is a big duel between two of the best players in their position this season. They have been at the right place at the right time, helping their teams score and win games.

However, it seems like the best option here is Henry. The Patriots will go against a Titans squad with a new head coach. They have won just one game this season. The scenario is set for him to shine and make the Titans suffer on Sunday.

