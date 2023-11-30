Zach Ertz landing spots: Where should Cardinals' Pro Bowl TE land?

Zach Ertz has been released by the Arizona Cardinals, according to J.J. Watt, who reported the news on Twitter. The team and the tight end have mutually agreed to part ways, coinciding with the emergence of Tre McBride.

Ertz is now free to sign with any team in the league. Fans are left wondering where Ertz will end up, and here are three teams that could use his services the most.

#1: Philadelphia Eagles

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Zach Ertz at New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles

First and foremost, the report revealed that the tight end was looking to sign with a contender. That narrows the list considerably at this time of year, with the Eagles seemingly looming larger than every other team.

Zach Ertz helped the Eagles win the Lombardi Trophy once before, so he would likely relish an opportunity to get another shot with some of the same players from the first winning run.

Expand Tweet

Zach Ertz may not be an ideal starter on a championship team at this stage in his career, but he could be a sneaky good second-string tight end.

He would likely only settle for sitting behind a veteran instead of an up-and-coming rookie, so Ertz would likely slide in nicely behind Dallas Goedert.

#2: Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes at Chiefs Raiders Football

The Kansas City Chiefs are a strong contender, and their team is led by Travis Kelce, who is a top performer in his position. Compared to Kelce, Zach Ertz would not be a starting player on the team. However, if the team needs to improve in the area of pass-catching, adding Ertz as a backup player could potentially provide a slight boost to the team's performance.

As a veteran, he could also be a voice that can help the younger tight ends settle into the most stressful time of the year. He might not take over a game for the Chiefs, but many believe he could still deliver a clutch catch in a big moment.

#3: Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett at Steelers Bengals Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reason to doubt their reliability at tight end. Pat Friermuth is already coming off an injury, which could cast doubt on his ability to finish the season. Sure, he's coming off a big game this week, but in the NFL, a player can have a big game one week and be gone the next.

Adding Ertz adds a level of reliability to the tight-end position. As for the former Cardinals tight end, joining the Steelers would mean joining Mike Tomlin. Tomlin has never finished a season below .500 and with Kenny Pickett's offense suddenly surging at the right time, Pittsburgh could serve as a quality spot, albeit not the absolute best.