Is Zach Ertz playing tonight against the Texans in Week 7?

Zach Ertz is the most recent addition to an Arizona Cardinals team that aspires to play in the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on February 13th, 2022.

With the NFL already past the season's first quarter, the Cardinals stand alone as the only undefeated (6-0) team in the league. Ertz joins quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins with hopes of propelling the Cardinals to their first Lombardi Trophy.

With the Houston Texans on the horizon for Week 7, will Zach Ertz be on the field?

Zach Ertz will play tonight against the Houston Texans

Zach Ertz is not listed on the Arizona Cardinals' injury report and is expected to suit up for his first game.

Ertz should be fresh as he shared time on the field with tight end Dallas Goedert for the first six games of the season as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Can anything stop Zach Ertz and the Cardinals?

As with any team in any season, untimely injuries can significantly affect the final results. We've seen the likes of players such as Tom Brady and Peyton Manning suffer injuries that derailed their teams' chances of having a successful season.

Barring any unfortunate injuries to their stars, the Cardinals look primed and prepped to contend for this year's Lombardi Trophy. However, there are a few concerns that they should pay heed to. Former starting tight end Maxx Williams is out for the season with a knee injury.

Also Read

Meanwhile, backup tight end Darrell Daniels is also nursing a hamstring injury, so the depth behind Ertz at the position is something that head coach Kliff Kingsbury should address.

The Cardinals could also look to bolster the depth of their secondary. With the NFC West boasting quarterbacks like Russell Wilson (upon his return from injury), Matthew Stafford and either Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance, the Cardinals will need all of the depth they can get at the cornerback and safety positions.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar