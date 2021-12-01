Zach Wilson shows off his brand-new New York Jets-inspired whip

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson hasn't had much to smile about in his first foray into the NFL. He began his career with some rough outings before an injury knocked him out of action for over a month.

Wilson returned in Week 12, and while he didn't have the most effective game, throwing for just 145 yards with no touchdown passes and one interception, he did help the Jets secure a much-needed win over the Houston Texans.

Not only does the rookie quarterback get to enjoy the win this week, he also gets to enjoy a brand new car.

Zach Wilson shows off new BMW M3

Wilson posted an image of his brand new BMW M3 on his Instagram account and captioned it:

"M3 in the perfect shade of green"

He also thanked BMW USA in the post and also wrote "#ad", suggesting he has a sponsorship deal with the German car manufacturer. The Gotham green paint job on the car matches the Jets' iconic jersey color. A car worthy of being driven by an NFL superstar.

What's next for Zach Wilson and the Jets?

Wilson will be arriving at the Jets' practice facility in style, but head coach Robert Saleh and the rest of the coaching staff will want their rookie star's game to emulate his shiny new whip.

In seven games this season, Wilson has thrown for 1,313 passing yards with four touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His latest was arguably the worst that any quarterback has thrown in the NFL this season.

Wilson threw a shovel pass towards Ty Johnson who wasn't expecting it and turned around to block an onrushing defender. The ball hit his back and was intercepted by a Texans player. Take a look at the entire sequence:

BetOnline.ag @betonline_ag Interception No. 10 for Zach Wilson Interception No. 10 for Zach Wilson https://t.co/bknlQHv6L0

Arguments can be made that the Jets have one of the worst O-lines in the league, and their receiving core is sub-par at best. But those fall on deaf ears when you consider backup quarterbacks Mike White's and Josh Johnson's performances.

In his first three games this season, White had five touchdown passes and four interceptions, while Johnson threw three touchdowns and an interception in the Jets' loss against the Colts.

The Jets are 3-8 and don't have much to play for this season. But the team expects Wilson to show that he can be the team's long-term solution at quarterback, and they will give him the rest of the 2021 NFL season to prove that.

