Zack Baun injury update: Latest on Eagles LB ahead of Super Bowl clash vs. Chiefs

Linebacker Zack Baun appeared on the Philadelphia Eagles' injury report in the first week of practice ahead of the team's Super Bowl LIX game against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he was never in danger of missing the most important game of his career.

Due to a groin injury, Baun was among several starters who did not practice for the Eagles last week. However, he returned to full practice this week, logging three full participations.

Although it wasn't verified, Baun most likely injured his groin during last week's practice because he didn't seem to be hurt during the NFC Championship game victory against the Washington Commanders.

Baun shouldn't have any issues playing his typical number of snaps in Philadelphia's highly-rated secondary as the unit attempts to stop the Chiefs from being the first team in the history of the NFL to secure three consecutive Super Bowls.

Baun is an integral part of Philly's defense in his first year with the team. In 16 regular-season games, he recorded 151 total tackles, 93 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, one interception, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, earning him a Pro Bowl selection and a spot on the first-team All-Pro.

Zack Baun was an NFL's Defensive Player of the Year finalist

Many thought Zack Baun would gain playing time as a pass rusher and as a possible special team member when he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason. But the 28-year-old standout defender was able to put in some effort to earn the team's starting inside linebacker spot.

After the Super Bowl, Baun will be eligible for free agency, but he won't be fazed as he received votes for the Defensive Player of the Year.

The former third-round pick came fifth in the voting behind the winner, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain.

Baun was excellent during the regular season, and he has taken that form into the postseason. He had eight tackles, one interception and one pass deflection as the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers in the wildcard round. In the divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Rams, he recorded six tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.

