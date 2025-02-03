Zack Baun landing spots: Top 3 teams that should pursue Eagles star in free agency

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Feb 03, 2025 19:05 GMT
NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for Super Bowl LIX, linebacker Zack Baun faces a career-defining crossroads. The first-team All-Pro's journey from a marginal pass rusher to a defensive standout has set the stage for a potentially lucrative free agency.

In his 2024 season, Baun recorded 151 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception and five forced fumbles. This performance contrasts with his previous years in New Orleans, where his best season produced just 30 total tackles.

Top landing spots for Zack Baun

NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
Here are three landing spots for Baun.

1. Denver Broncos

Sean Payton originally drafted Baun in the third round with the Saints. Despite initially struggling to develop Baun in New Orleans, Payton might see an opportunity to leverage Baun's newfound defensive prowess.

CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani noted:

"The Broncos got some nice play from Cody Barton, but Sean Payton could decide to upgrade with a player he drafted in the third round back in 2020 with the Saints."

2. Las Vegas Raiders

With over $90 million in cap space and significant linebacker turnover expected, Las Vegas offers an attractive landing spot. The team is set to lose Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo to free agency.

Additional intrigue comes from recent ownership changes. Tom Brady's involvement and Pete Carroll's coaching presence make the Raiders an increasingly attractive destination for top-tier talent.

3. Miami Dolphins

Miami needs defensive reinforcement. After releasing David Long Jr. midway through the previous season, the Dolphins require a game-changing linebacker.

With Tyrel Dodson's future uncertain and the team looking to avoid past mistakes like the Shaquil Barrett signing, Baun represents an ideal solution. His first-team All-Pro status, physical play, and football intelligence align perfectly with the Dolphins' defensive rebuild.

Historical context and future potential

NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani and insider Dan Graziano predict Baun could command a $60 million contract. The Eagles face a challenging decision, with the franchise tag for linebackers complicated by premier EDGE defender valuations.

Zack Baun's standout moment came in a conference championship game. He became the first player since Charles Tillman in Super Bowl XLI to record 10 tackles, one forced fumble and a recovery.

As of Monday, Baun remains a free agent with multiple high-profile teams competing for his signature.

Edited by Ribin Peter
