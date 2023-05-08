Zack Kuntz 40 time: How fast is Jets' new 'freak' tight end?

Zack Kuntz has joined the New York Jets during what is an exciting time for the franchise and its fans. With Aaron Rodgers leading the charge and a solid defense in place, the team can finally be considered a legitimate contender for the Super Bowl after years of mediocrity.

While much has been said about the receiving options Rodgers has, including former teammates Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, as well as his former offensive guru Nathaniel Hackett, one player who shouldn't be overlooked is the newest addition to the tight end position, Zack Kuntz.

Kuntz is an athletic freak who ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, making him one of the fastest tight ends in the league. To give some perspective, the top tight ends like Michael Mayer and Dalton Kincaid were equal to or over 4.70 and Darnell Washington and Luke Musgrave were above 4.60. The fastest tight end this year was Will Mallory at 4.54 seconds.

He also measures at an impressive 6'7" and 255 lbs, giving him an advantage over other tight ends in terms of both speed and power. His 40" vertical jump and 23 bench press reps were the highest in his category, making him an unstoppable weapon if used correctly.

Why did Zack Kuntz drop so far?

Despite his impressive skills, Kuntz dropped to the last round of the 2023 NFL Draft, going 220th overall in the seventh round. The reason for this is partly due to the fact that he transferred to Old Dominion, a smaller school, after playing his first couple of seasons with Penn State. Injuries also affected his draft stock, but he was well on his way to surpassing his previous year's stats if he had remained healthy.

However, the New York Jets may have lucked out by selecting Kuntz when they did, as other teams passed on him due to concerns about his small school and injury history.

He was a 5-star prospect coming out of high school, and his time at Old Dominion allowed him to develop into an advanced pass catcher. He played multiple positions and showed a broad understanding of playing offense, including a great knowledge of routes and how to get open.

His scouting report highlighted his ability to find free spots when the play breaks down and the quarterback is flushed out of the pocket, making him a valuable asset in tough situations.

The only concern about Kuntz is his lack of blocking ability, but in today's game, tight ends are primarily used for receiving rather than blocking, so this shouldn't be a major issue. While he may not start every down, he is expected to excel when called upon in passing situations, and his addition to the Jets' already impressive offense could give the team a significant boost.

