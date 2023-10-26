Zack Moss injury update: Latest on Colts RB ahead of Fantasy Football Week 8

Zack Moss has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2023 fantasy football season so far. He has ranked RB30 or better in every week that he has played this year, even after Jonathan Taylor made his return to the Indianapolis Colts' lineup. He has also recorded four top-ten finishes this season, making him a staple in fantasy lineups.

Fantasy managers may have to devise an alternative plan for their Week 8 lineups as Moss is reportedly dealing with elbow and heel injuries. Having one ailment would complicate his availability, but being listed with multiple issues further puts his status in jeopardy.

Zack Moss injury update

The Indianapolis Colts began their official Week 8 preparations for a matchup against the New Orleans Saints during their first practice on Wednesday. When the team released their first official injury report following the session, Zack Moss was one of the most notable additions, especially because he played his last game in its entirety.

Moss was listed as a non-participant for their first Week 8 practice as he is reportedly dealing with elbow and heel injuries. The severity of ailments, as well as a timetable for his return, has yet to be released by the Colts. His practice activity for the remainder of the week will give a better idea about his availability for their upcoming game against the Saints.

What happened to Zack Moss?

Moss apparently injured his elbow and heel at some point during the Colts' Week 7 contest against the Cleveland Browns. He completed the entire game without any reported injuries, so seeing his name pop up as a non-participant at practice on Wednesday was a bit surprising. It's possible that the Colts are just being cautious with their running back, who will have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation.

Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss split the backfield duties last week, receiving exactly 18 carries each. Moss was fairly productive, recording 62 total yards during the loss to the Browns as he continues his breakout fantasy football season. He's averaging 106.3 total yards per game and has compiled five touchdowns in six games.

When will Zack Moss return?

Until the Colts provide an official update on the severity of his two injuries, Moss' availability going forward is completely unknown. A non-participation in practice is never a good sign. Still, the fact that he was not removed from the Colts' game last week suggests he has a chance to suit up in Week 8 against the Saints.

It's important to note that Moss had surgery on his arm during the offseason, forcing him to miss Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It's unclear if his elbow issue has anything to do with a related complication, but it's worth monitoring. If Moss cannot play in Week 8, expect Jonathan Taylor to handle a massive workload, potentially making him an ideal player to target in all fantasy football lineups this week.

