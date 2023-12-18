Zack Moss injury update: Latest on Colts RB for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss is having the best season of his career. The Utah alum entered the season as Jonathan Taylor's backup, and few people expected him to have the impact he's had.

However, due to the volatile nature of the running back position, Taylor has been injured for most of the season, and Moss has needed to fill in. The versatile RB has done more than fill in; he has become a vital component of the Colts' rush-heavy offense.

Moss is putting up career highs in all major statistical categories, and the season isn't even up yet. However, an injury in Week 14 threatened to detail the backfield star's progress.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Could Raiders land a QB next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Zack Moss Injury Update

Despite suffering an injury in Saturday's Colts' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Zack Moss is optimistic about playing in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Moss intends to feature in Sunday's game against the Falcons despite being forced out of his team's 30-13 Saturday Night Football win over the Steelers with an injury.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Zack Moss?

Moss left his Colts' last game with a shoulder injury. Moss exited the matchup after putting up a stat line of four carries, 13 rushing yards and zero interceptions.

However, following the contest, Moss' shoulder X-ray results returned negative. Thus, the RB's chances of participating in Week 16 will be dependent on the extent of his participation in team practice.

Aside from Moss, franchise superstar running back Jonathan Taylor is still dealing with a thumb injury, which makes the Colts' backfield look painfully thin. Aside from Moss and Taylor, the Indianapolis Colts also lost their rookie dual-threat franchise QB Anthony Richardson to an unfortunate shoulder injury.

The franchise should be commended for their performance despite numerous injuries to key players throughout the season.

Expand Tweet

When will Zack Moss return?

Zack Moss wants to feature in Week 16 despite his shoulder injury in Week 15. The Buffalo Bills player's resilience is commendable, especially considering the importance of the Colts' remaining games in the 2023 NFL season.

However, the team has to be careful and avoid rushing him back to action if his shoulder hasn't fully recovered. If Moss can't play in Week 16, we expect Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson to feature more against the Falcons in a crunch Week 16 matchup.

D'Andre Swift or Zach Charbonnet? Check out our experts' projections for the right call in Week 15