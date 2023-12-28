Zack Moss injury update: Latest on Colts RB for Week 17 Fantasy Football

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss is one of the best backup RBs in the NFL. The Utah alum has steadied the ship in Indianapolis due to the frequent absences of franchise RB Jonathan Taylor and rookie dual-threat QB Anthony Richardson. Moss has been inspired this season and ranks in the top 20 among running backs in every significant statistical category.

However, Moss isn't immune from the injury bug, and he was absent from the Colts' Week 16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. This article will provide an update on his injury status, what happened to him and his likely return date. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Zack Moss Injury Update

According to reports, Zack Moss was listed as limited on Wednesday's Colts' practice estimate. The veteran backfield threat has been upgraded after missing all practice sessions last week and the Sunday night loss to the Falcons.

Moss is a key part of the Colts offence, with the dynamic rusher amassing a stat line of 177 carries, 764 rushing yards and five rushing TDs in 13 games. Moss has stepped up in the absence of Jonathan Taylor to will his side to an unlikely playoff push.

What happened to Zack Moss?

Moss missed last week's game due to a forearm injury suffered in Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moss had just four carries in the game before making his exit. Hence, he didn't partake in any training sessions last week and thus missed his team's loss to the Falcons.

Moss joins the likes of wide receiver Michael Pittman, linebacker Cameron McGrone, wide receiver D.J. Montgomery, linebacker Segun Olubi, center Jack Anderson, and cornerback Amber Speed on the injury report.

When will Zack Moss return?

It is a good sign that Zack Moss is estimated to be a limited participant in this week's training sessions. At least that shows that his forearm injury is recovering sufficiently, giving him a chance to feature in Week 17 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders are a tough opponent, and they're coming off two impressive wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs in consecutive weeks. Their Christmas Day victory over the Chiefs was particularly impressive, and the team's interim head coach, Antonio Pierce, is building quite the team.

Shane Steichen and his coaching team will need to game plan adequately if they want to come out of Week 17 with the W.

