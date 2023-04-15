Zay Flowers 40 time: Is the Boston WR faster than Ja’Marr Chase?

Zay Flowers ranks among the top wide receiver prospects in the upcoming draft. Similarly, the Boston College Eagles alum is viewed as one of the fastest in his position. Without a doubt, Flowers is in the mix of pass catchers expected to be selected on day one.

Zay Flowers ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds during the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. This places him in the 82nd percentile when compared to other wide receivers. Having primed himself as an electric player, many NFL enthusiasts are asking whether he is faster than Ja'Marr Chase.

Ja'Marr Chase's 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Since his debut in the NFL, Ja'Marr Chase has been known for his speed and athleticism. The Cincinnati Bengals selected the former LSU wide receiver as the fifth overall choice in the 2021 NFL draft, which was a surprise at the time.

Although he missed the entire 2020 season of college football, Chase was still a prospect that caught a lot of attention before the 2021 draft. Hence, when it came to examining him for the draft, NFL analysts could only refer to his performance in the 2019 season.

Despite the pressure, Chase ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds at the 2021 NFL Combine. He recorded the third-fastest 40-yard dash time, behind only cornerback Eric Stokes (4.31) and wide receiver Rondale Moore (4.32). The performance evidently boosted his draft chances.

How does Zay Flowers compare to Ja'Marr Chase in terms of speed?

Examining the 40-yard dash records of both players, it is quite evident that Ja'Marr Chase has an edge over Zay Flowers. More than that, however, one might need to reach a conclusion or convince anyone familiar with the NFL world that Chase is faster than Flowers.

Chase is, however, touted in some corners as the fastest player in NFL history. According to NextGenStats, Chase achieved a top speed of 21.66 mph on a 57-yard catch during the Bengals' AFC Championship victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. This was the highest speed ever recorded by a player during a playoff game since play speed tracking commenced in 2016.

Nonetheless, when it comes to racing down the field, Zay Flowers is no pushover. Despite his small stature, he boasts a rare mix of speed, acceleration, and agility that can be considered elite. The wide receiver prospect will enter the NFL wanting to compete and shatter Chase's league record.

