Zay Flowers or Amon-Ra St. Brown Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for WRs ahead of MNF clash

Week 3 of the 2025 fantasy football season has just one game remaining and it will take place on Monday Night Football. Zay Flowers and Amonm-Ra St. Brown will be the featured wide receievrs when the Detroit Lions face off against the Baltimore Ravens. They have both been elite this year so far, but here's which one is a better pick for lineups this week.

Ad

Is Zay Flowers a good fantasy pick in Week 3?

Zay Flowers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Baltimore Ravens have seemingly made a point of getting Zay Flowers as involved as possible in their passing game to open the 2025 season. He has already totaled 14 receptions on 20 targets through his first two games and clearly leads all of their wide receivers as the preferred target for Lamar Jackson in their high-powered offense.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

His Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions is projected to be a high-scoring shootout, so Flowers could be even busier than usual. This makes him one of the top overall players to target in his position when filling out weekly fantasy football lineups.

Is Amon-Ra St. Brown a good fantasy pick in Week 3?

Amon-Ra St. Brown

The Detroit Lions have heavily featured Amon-Ra St. Brown in their offnese over the past few years. He has finished as the overall WR8 or better in each of the past three seasons and has exceeded 100 receptions in all of them. He has a clear chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff and has been one of the best overall fantasy football players in recent years.

Ad

The 2025 season has been no different as he has already totaled 13 receptions on 17 targets in just two games. The second of those performances also included three touchdowns on his way to finishing as the weekly WR1 in a dominant outing. He has one of the safest floors among all wide receivers and also has desirable weekly upside to go with it.

Zay Flowers or Amon-Ra St. Brown: Who should I start in Week 3 fantasy football?

St. Brown vs Flowers

Amon-Ra St. Brown is the recommended wide receiver to use in Week 3 fantasy football lineups over Zay Flowers. Both of them will enter their Monday Night Football matchup with elite projections, but Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool predicts that the Lions star will have a bigger game.

Flowers is expected to have a productive game, but it's St. Brown who has the edge in receptions and yardage for his weekly projections. The Ravens defense has struggled to open the yeare, so he could be in line for a massive performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.