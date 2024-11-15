Zay Flowers or DK Metcalf: Week 11 Start/Sit Advice: Fantasy Projections for WRs

Zay Flowers and DK Metcalf will face two dangerous teams this Sunday, hoping to help their teams improve their records and get closer to clinching a playoff berth. The Baltimore Ravens will clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Seattle Seahawks will try to get revenge on the San Francisco 49ers after their Week 6 loss.

Flowers and Metcalf are their respective team's No. 1 options, and having a solid outing will be crucial if they want to add another win to their record. If you're wondering who to pick between these two players, check out what we have to say about their projections for their Week 11 matchups.

Is Zay Flowers a good pick for fantasy football Week 11?

Zay Flowers is coming off one of his worst performances of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals, only catching four receptions for 34 yards and zero touchdowns. He should strive to bounce back against a Steelers defense that allowed Terry McLaurin 113 passing yards on Sunday.

Otherwise, Rashod Bateman and Diontae Johnson could feast while Flowers takes all the defense's attention. The Steelers have allowed 17.67 points to wide receivers this season, which is a promising number for Flowers.

Is DK Metcalf a good pick for fantasy football Week 11?

DK Metcalf didn't have the best night the last time he faced the San Francisco 49ers. He caught three passes for 48 passing yards on 11 targets, meaning the Niners did a good job slowing him down. The Seahawks lost the game 36-24.

After returning to practice this week, Metcalf should be lining up for a big comeback game against his divisional rivals. The 49ers have allowed more fantasy points to wide receivers than the Steelers (18.11), but if they defend Metcalf as effectively as they did several weeks ago, that number would go to a different receiver.

Zay Flowers or DK Metcalf: Who should I start?

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool, DK Metcalf should get the nod over Zay Flowers this week. The Seahawks veteran is projected to rack up 16.9 fantasy points, three more than the Ravens star receiver.

Pick DK Metcalf over Zay Flowers

Projected fantasy stats

Even though Flowers is projected to get 4.4 rushing yards, Metcalf's 78.9 projected receiving yards surpass the 63.4 of Flowers and give him the advantage. Metcalf is coming back to the field for an important game, and his presence should pay off for the Seahawks.

