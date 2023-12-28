If you've made it to your championship game in fantasy football, it's now or never for starting players and both Zay Flowers and Garrett Wilson are intriguing choices. It's imperative to get it right this week, and there doesn't appear to be much between the two in terms of scoring in 2023. So, what should you do?

Zay Flowers or Garrett Wilson, Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Fantasy Outlook for WRs in Week 17

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Zay Flowers a good fantasy pick?

Zay Flowers is a good pick in fantasy. He has been the 29th-best wide receiver this season, averaging a cool 12.5 points in ESPN standard PPR leagues. He's developed into Lamar Jackson's best target, especially with no Mark Andrews.

He suffers from drops, but he is great in open space and can easily burn the defense deep. That's someone who usually makes for a pretty decent fantasy option in general.

Flowers is up against the Miami Dolphins, who are 18th against wide receivers this year. That's not great, but he will have to contend with Jalen Ramsey, who is still a shutdown corner. Still, expect Jackson to get him the ball this weekend.

Is Garrett Wilson a good fantasy pick?

Garrett Wilson is one of the most talented wide receivers in the game. He just suffers from horrendous quarterback play. Despite that, he is WR24 in ESPN leagues with a 13.2-point average.

However, he gets a very tough matchup on a short week. The New York Jets face the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football, and their defense is elite. It's particularly tough on wide receivers, as they allow the second-fewest points to the position.

He's very talented and capable of playing well, but with bad QB play and a horrific matchup, the expectations for this week need to be tempered.

Zay Flowers vs Garrett Wilson: Who should I start?

Our fantasy analyzer suggests that Garrett Wilson is the slightly better option this week, and it's hard to argue with it. While he does have a much worse quarterback and a much tougher matchup, he's still a much better player. The difference this week likely won't be huge.

Start Garrett Wilson this week in fantasy football

Flowers does have to contend with Ramsey, which makes it harder. The Ravens also run the ball more often than the Jets do generally speaking. The difference is so slight, which is what makes this such a tough decision. However, if you're wondering who to start, it looks like you should still go with Wilson this week.

Flowers is also banged up, as he's Questionable while Wilson carries no injury designation. Don't expect a huge game, but start Wilson this week in fantasy.