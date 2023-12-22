Zay Flowers injury update: Latest on Ravens WR for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Zay Flowers has been the leading wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens this year during his breakout rookie season. His strong volume has also made him an asset in fantasy football, especially in PPR leagues. He has recorded at least five receptions in nine of his 14 games this season, with double-digit targets in four of them.

In addition to being reliable, he has also been dubious, as he has appeared in every game for the Ravens during the 2023 NFL season. This could potentially change in Week 16 as Flowers is reportedly dealing with a foot injury. It has already affected his practice activity this week, making his status questionable.

Zay Flowers injury update

The Baltimore Ravens have a huge Monday Night Football matchup in Week 16 against the San Francisco 49ers in a battle of the top-seeded teams in each conference.

They will want to be at full strength for this contest, but apparently Zay Flowers could be in danger of missing it. He is reportedly dealing with a foot injury that he suffered in his most recent game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15 on Sunday Night Football.

The injury forced him to sit out the Ravens' first practice of the week on Wednesday. Opening any week as an official DNP is always concerning for any player, but especially for Flowers, who hasn't missed any practices this entire season so far.

He was able to upgrade to a limited participant on Thursday, so he at least seems to be trending in the right direction. He can be considered questionable to play for now.

What happened to Zay Flowers?

During the Ravens' Week 15 game against the Jaguars on Sunday Night Football, Flowers reportedly suffered a foot injury at some point during the game.

It apparently bothered him a bit earlier in the contest, but he then allegedly tweaked it during the fourth quarter and may have made it worse. His first practice after the injury was also his first DNP this year.

Flowers was uncharacteristically unproductive during this game against the Jaguars, setting career lows with one reception on two targets for seven yards.

He is usually the focal point of their passing game, so it's entirely possible he was severely limited in the contest by the apparent foot injury. He will look to bounce back in Week 16 against the 49ers if he is healthy enough to do so.

When will Zay Flowers return?

The Ravens rookie wide receiver has appeared in all 14 games during the 2023 NFL season so far. While they opened Week 16 by missing their first practice of the week, being upgraded to a limited participant on day two suggests he is trending in the right direction.

He should be considered questionable for now, but if he can increase his practice activity again, he seems to have a good chance of being available against the 49ers.

Flowers has ranked among the top eight wide receivers in PPR leagues in two of his past three games, so fantasy football managers are eagerly awaiting his official game status.

Expectations should still be tempered against the 49ers, one of the best overall defenses in the NFL. Potentially helping his case is that Odell Beckham Jr is questionable toplay as well, so Flowers could see additional volume if he is active.