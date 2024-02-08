Why is Zay Flowers being investigated by Baltimore police? Latest on Ravens WR’s situation 

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is being investigated by the Baltimore Police just a week after the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

As per the Baltimore Banner, Flowers is being investigated for alleged domestic assault. So far, the defendant has not been arrested, and no charges have been filed against him.

The incident occurred last month, and Baltimore County Police are conducting a thorough investigation. So far, no additional information has been provided, and no one from Flowers' camp has issued a statement regarding the situation.

Zay Flowers was the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and played for Boston College. He had a sensational rookie season and helped Lamar Jackson become a favorite to win the second MVP award of his career.

In his rookie season, he had 77 catches for 858 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games.

Zay Flowers had a forgettable moment in AFC championship game

The Ravens finished with the best record in the league and were the favorites to win the Super Bowl heading into the playoffs. They faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game after defeating the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round.

They were a heavy favorite to win the game but unfortunately, things didn't go according to the plan. The Ravens lost 17-10, and Zay Flowers, despite scoring a touchdown was at fault for the game-changing play.

Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed forced the ball out of Flowers' hand at the goal line and the play resulted in a touchback. The Ravens could have cut the lead to 17-14 at that moment but that turnover ultimately resulted in their loss. Given the fact this play resulted after Flowers was flagged for taunting makes it more sour for the Ravens player.

Flowers had a pretty good rookie season but that play will haunt him for a long time. He will likely have an even better campaign next season and will hope to lead his team to a Super Bowl in the near future.