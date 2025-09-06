Zay Flowers or Jerry Jeudy: Which WR should I start in Week 1 Fantasy Football?

Jerry Jeudy's time with the Denver Broncos wasn't the dreamy scenario it felt like it could have been going into it. However, moving to the Cleveland Browns appeared to work wonders. However, Zay Flowers has also been getting better, leaving managers with a riddle to solve. Without a 2025 sample size, it can feel like throwing darts in the woods at midnight.
However, some tools and analyses can be done. As such, there is hope to take it beyond a choice and a prayer. Here's a look at whether you should go all-in on Zay Flowers or Jerry Jeudy in the inaugural week of the NFL season.
Is Jerry Jeudy a good pick for fantasy football Week 1?
Jerry Jeudy is a solid pick, but he comes with a major question. In 2024, he logged a career-high 90 catches for 1,229 yards. It was the first season since things went down in flames with the Denver Broncos, which suggests it gave him extra motivation to prove his former team wrong.
With a full season between his exit from Denver and today now under his belt, will he be able to attack the year with the same force he went after it in 2024? Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool says yes, at least for Week 1. Jeudy is set to earn 14.2 points against the Cincinnati Bengals this week.
Is Zay Flowers a good pick for fantasy football Week 1?
Zay Flowers has been getting better, beating out his rookie season yardage numbers by a full 200 yards. However, the question is whether the arrival of DeAndre Hopkins will eat into his totals as early as Week 1. Flowers earned 1,059 yards and four touchdowns last year.
According to Sportskeeda's free Who Should I Start tool, the receiver will start his third season on a solid pace with 13.7 points against the stiff Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. The Baltimore Ravens will be able to keep the Bills honest with Derrick Henry, which should open up the field more for Flowers, counteracting any loss in targets to Hopkins.
Who to pick between Jerry Jeudy and Zay Flowers for Week 1?
Both players have a good case, but with the Cleveland Browns facing the leaky Bengals secondary, the stage is just a little more set for Jeudy. Jeudy is set to earn an extra half-point over Flowers, so the safer move would be to go with Jeudy.
Jeudy has raised questions in his time in the league, but with the Bengals' infamous defensive woes lining up nicely, it's too juicy an opportunity to pass up on in Week 1.
