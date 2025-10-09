Zay Flowers or Quentin Johnston: Who should I start for Week 6 fantasy football?

Zay Flowers and Quentin Johnston are the clear No. 1 options for their respective quarterbacks, Cooper Rush (until further notice) and Justin Herbert. While they aren't elite wide receivers, they belong in tier 2 or tier 3 at their position, serving as solid options for fantasy managers.

Week 6 will present different challenges for the two, with Johnston going against the struggling Miami Dolphins and Flowers taking on the LA Rams, a difficult opponent for his Ravens. Who should you start this week? Let's find out.

Is Zay Flowers a good pick for fantasy football Week 6?

Zay Flowers has been Lamar Jackson's go-to guy since he entered the league two years ago. Like the rest of the team, Flowers has struggled to find rhythm without Jackson connecting with him. He has caught 28 passes on 36 targets for 377 yards and one touchdown in five games.

Flowers could benefit from going against a team that has allowed 19.40 fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position this season. It's worth noting that Jackson is still sidelined with a hamstring injury, and if Cooper Rush starts this week, overlooking Flowers or using him as a WR3 or flex might be the best option.

Is Quentin Johnston a good fantasy pick for fantasy football Week 6?

Quentin Johnston is seemingly in his breakout season. The third-year wide receiver has turned things around this campaign, showing off his secure hands and becoming Justin Herbert's go-to guy, even ahead of Ladd McConkey.

In five games, Johnston has been targeted 41 times and caught 26 passes for 377 yards and four touchdowns. The Dolphins present a tough matchup for Johnston, allowing 17.80 fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position. The Chargers have lost two consecutive games after starting 3-0, and the matchup against the struggling Dolphins could give Johnston an advantage.

Who should you start between Zay Flowers and Quentin Johnston?

This is a close matchup between two wide receivers who can add valuable points to any team. Per Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool, Johnston is the better choice.

Johnston is the right pick.

The Dolphins are coming off a 27-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. They are an easier opponent than the Rams, and Johnston should benefit from that.

