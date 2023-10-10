Zay Jones injury update: Latest on Jaguars WR for Fantasy Football Week 6

Zay Jones has been having a frustrating 2023 NFL season so far, as he has been dealing with a lingering knee injury. He has been a solid contributor in fantasy football, as well as for the Jacksonville Jaguars, whenever he has been healthy. Unfortunately for Jones, his availability has been inconsistent through the first five weeks of the season.

While Jones was able to return from his knee injury in Week 5 after missing his previous two games, he aggravated the ailment, ending his day earlier than expected. This puts his status for Week 6 and beyond in jeopardy.

Zay Jones injury update

WR Zay Jones

After missing Week 3 and 4 while dealing with a knee injury, Zay Jones made his return for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills for another NFL London game. He unfortunately lasted just 38 offensive snaps before being removed in the third quarter of the game due to injury. He was unable to return to the contest, putting his future availability in question.

Jones will reportedly undergo an MRI and several other tests to determine the severity of the injury. Considering he was already injured in the same knee, missing two games raises legitimate cause for concern. His fantasy football managers will be eagerly awaiting his test results and a potential timeline for his return.

What happened to Zay Jones?

Jones injury

Jones initially suffered his knee injury in Week 2 during the loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. He avoided a trip to the injured reserve list, and after missing their next two games, he was cleared to return in Week 5 against the Bills after originally being listed as questionable. He made it through the first half with no apparent issues but reportedly aggravated the same knee in the third quarter.

To that point in the game, Jones accumulated a solid three receptions on five targets for 23 yards and a touchdown. In three games this year, he has totaled 18 targets and two touchdowns, despite only being able to fully complete one of those games.

Jones has been a key part of their offense, as well as a relevant fantasy football contributor, so the injury is frustrating for many.

When will Zay Jones return?

Jones update

While it's unclear when Jones will be able to return to the Jaguars' lineup, he's currently listed as day-to-day. This is relatively encouraging news, as he has once again seemingly avoided a trip to the injured reserve list, at least for now.

Jones will presumably continue to go through testing as a timetable for his return has not yet been established.

Fantasy football managers with Jones on their rosters would be wise to make other plans for Week 6, just in case he is ruled out again. If he is cleared to play, he will have a decent matchup against the Indianapolis Colts' beatable defense, though he would be a risky start in fantasy.

