Zay Jones Injury Update: Latest on Jaguars WR for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Wide receiver Zay Jones of the Jacksonville Jaguars was limited in each of the team's three sessions leading up to Week 14, but the Jags felt confident enough in his condition to have him play against the Cleveland Browns.

The 28-year-old receiver continued to play in the Week 14, 31-27 defeat to the Browns, catching five of his 14 targets for 29 yards. On Wednesday's injury report, he was listed as a limited practice participant again with a knee ailment:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although Jones' knee ailment has been bothering him for the majority of the season, he has finally been able to play in four games in a row after missing six games earlier in the season due to the injury. His offensive contribution also seems to be increasing as a result of Christian Kirk's groin injury that put him on injured reserve.

Notwithstanding his limited participation status, the receiver should be able to play in the Jaguars' next game, a difficult away match against the Baltimore Ravens. The team will need to use the next few days to try to get him back to 100% in time for the Sunday Night Football game.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Zay Jones?

A persistent knee ailment has kept Zay Jones out of action for six games this season. However, he has been able to play in each of the previous four games, despite not always participating fully in practice in the weeks preceding those contests.

Because of Christian Kirk's injury, which has forced the team to place him on the Injured Reserve, Jones is currently busier than he has been all season. The Jaguars will not want to have Jones miss any time from the field to maintain their hopes of making the playoffs, as Kirk is unlikely to play again this season.

Expand Tweet

When will Zay Jones return?

Jones, who has amassed 107 yards on 10 of his 22 targets in his last two games, was limited in the team's practice on Wednesday.

Jones' participation in practice was also limited this past week, but he managed to play despite the injury in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns.

Jones' potential status for Sunday will have more clarity in Thursday and Friday's practice reports, but his limited participation seems a lot like a veteran maintenance scheme by the Jags. Although Jones undoubtedly has a knee problem, it is unlikely that the injury will prevent him from playing this week.

Jones should be ready to go on Sunday if he can maintain his limited participation status over the remainder of the week's practice sessions.