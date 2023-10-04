Zay Jones injury update: Latest on Jaguars WR for Week 5

Jacksonville Jaguars pass catcher Zay Jones has been battling a knee injury for most of the 2023 NFL season. However, this injury flared up ahead of Week 4, and Jones missed the game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Due to his unavailability, his fellow receivers had to step up in his absence. Christian Kirk had eight receptions for 84 yards, and Evan Engram pulled in seven for 59 yards. Trevor Lawrence's solitary touchdown pass went to WR1 Calvin Ridley.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Zay Jones injury update

According to ESPN, Zay Jones has been limited in team practice leading up to the Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills in London.

Jones has been looking decent on training after missing the past two contests due to a knee injury, as he failed to practice last week. The Jaguars would welcome his return as they aim to strengthen their playoff push in Week 5. However, if Jones misses the game, you can expect Ridley, Engram, and Kirk to receive pinpoint passes from Trevor Lawrence's rocket arm in the London game.

Expand Tweet

Zay Jones NFL timeline

After a four-year college career at East Carolina University, Jones was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in round two of the 2017 Draft. Jones was a starter for most of his rookie season games and amassed 316 receiving yards and two touchdowns for the year.

His sophomore season saw him become the Bills leading pass catcher. He had a number of stellar performances throughout the season, vindicating the Bills' decision to make him WR1. He ended the year with a stat line of 56 receptions for 652 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ahead of his third year in the NFL, Jones was traded to the Oakland Raiders. Jones spent three seasons with the Raiders, regularly posting decent numbers for the franchise. He left the Raiders after the 2021 season via free agency.

Jones signed a three-year, $24 million contract to join the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the 2022 NFL season. He appeared in 16 games and recorded 82 receptions for 823 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. Jones helped the Jaguars to an unlikely postseason run, helping Trevor Lawrence fulfill his undeniable potential.

The Jaguars and Jones will be hoping for more of the same in 2023 as they aim for a playoff appearance. Hopefully, Jones' injuries will be a thing of the past soon.