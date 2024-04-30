Zay Jones landing spots: 5 NFL teams who should give ex-Jaguars WR a shot

After selecting Brian Thomas Jr. with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars released wide receiver Zay Jones.

Jones signed a three-year, $24 million with the Jaguars prior to the 2022 season and was released after two seasons. He set career-highs in receptions (82) and yards (823) in his first season with the Jaguars.

In addition, the Jaguars also released kicker Joey Slye after drafting Arkansas kicker, Cam Little. The moves freed up $5.22 million

Jones missed much of last year dealing with a PCL injury and cartilage damage in his femur. He had 28 receptions for 274 yards and two touchdowns in the eight games he played in the season.

5 teams who should take a shot at Zay Jones

Zay Jones during Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets

Zay Jones should find a home soon, especially since the draft just concluded a few days ago. Teams will now look to address their post-draft needs, and in a thin WR market, Jones just became one of the top free agent wide receivers.

Here are five wide receiver-needy teams that should take a flier on Jones:

Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons had one of the worst wide receiver groups in the NFL last year. Rookie Drake London led the team in yards with 905. Their second-leading wide recevier in yards was Mack Hollins with 251 yards. Zay Jones had 274 yards in just eight games played last season.

The Falcons drafted a wide receiver late in the draft, but still have a big hole at the position. Adding a veteran like Jones to help out Kirk Cousins in his transition to Atlanta would be great.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals added wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth-overall pick in the draft, getting a playmaker for Kyler Murray.

Still, they lost Rondale Moore and Marquise Brown this offseason and need more depth at the positon. At around $30 million in cap space, the Cardinals have the money to add a veteran like Jones, who can help develop their young receiving core.

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots were looking to add Deebo Samuel in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers during the draft, but nothing came to fruition.

The Patriots added two wide receivers in the draft, Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker. They have a crowded wide receiver room right now, but no real playmakers.

Zay Jones wouldn't be that playmaker for them, but with the Patriots also having a very young receiving core, he can help them out with his veteran leadership while contributing to their group. He could also help out rookie QB Drake Maye, who can get all the help he needs on the New England offense.

Washington Commanders

Like the New England Patriots, the Washington Commanders have a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels and are top five in cap space.

Outside of Terry McLaurin, the Commanders don't have big playmakers in their wide reciever group. They have a few younger guys who are continuing to develop (Jahan Dotson, Dyami Brown) but don't have much of a veteran presence in their receiving core.

Now that wouldn't be the biggest issue, but their receiving core isn't that good. Jones could be a solid WR2 or WR3 option for Daniels.

New York Giants

The New York Giants drafted LSU WR Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick in the draft, adding a true No. 1 wide receiver to the Giants receiving core.

The Giants are committed to Daniel Jones for at least this season, and instead of selecting a quarterback in the draft, they gave Jones a new, young playmaker in Nabers.

Adding Zay Jones could help out Jones and a Giants offense that had one of the poorest pass offenses in the NFL in 2023.