"Zero ounces of beer drank here" - NFL fans brutally troll Tyreek Hill's attempt at replicating WWE legend Stone Cold's beer chug 

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is in Las Vegas for this year’s Pro Bowl and made an appearance at the NHL All-Star Game. After being interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge, he attempted a beer similar to WWE Legend and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Naturally, NFL fans chimed in with their thoughts on the receiver’s chug.

NFL Fans React to Tyreek Hill’s Best Steve Austin Impression

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

Barstool Sports tweets that there were zero ounces of beer consumed by the receiver.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Zero ounces of beer drank by Tyreek Hill here Zero ounces of beer drank by Tyreek Hill here https://t.co/A3eWsPQRh0

Sports anchor and reporter Mike Cugno of CBS4 in Miami also agreed, saying, "I don't think Tyreek Hill got an ounce of beer."

Dymio/Identity says that the receiver is out here pounding beers like Stone Cold.

ESPN's Laura Rutledge, who interviewed the Chiefs Pro Bowl receiver, said it was her favorite interview of all-time.

JG tagged Stone Cold in his tweet, saying that the WWE legend needs to give the Kansas City receiver some lessons because he got almost no beer in his mouth.

Aaron Ladd, a sports anchor for KSHB41 in Kansas City, tweeted that the receiver seems to be enjoying the offseason so far.

Aaron Ladd @aaronladd0 #Chiefs Tyreek Hill seems to be enjoying the offseason so far #Chiefs Tyreek Hill seems to be enjoying the offseason so far https://t.co/5Gv7rTEPRZ

Sports anchor and reporter Jeff Roberts of KYFR-TV in western North Dakota noted that Hill called out Usain Bolt, then Stone-Cold’s two beers on live TV. My guy is living his best life.

Jeff Roberts @JeffRobertsTV Tyreek Hill calls out Usain Bolt, then Stone-Cold’s two beers on live TV… My guy is living his best life. 🤣 Tyreek Hill calls out Usain Bolt, then Stone-Cold’s two beers on live TV… My guy is living his best life. 🤣 https://t.co/ARb8YO5Ksh

While one fan asked if we're going to talk about how Hill absolutely smashed two beer cans together and then regretted his decision when he got soaked.

hayley @zegrassmichigan so we aren’t gonna talk about Tyreek Hill absolutely smashing two beer cans together then regretting his decision when he got soaked so we aren’t gonna talk about Tyreek Hill absolutely smashing two beer cans together then regretting his decision when he got soaked

Sammie (finn supporter) says "WAIT ROMAN JOSI SCORED AND I HAD TO SEE FUCKING TYREEK HILL SHOTGUN TWO BEERS INSTEAD??????????????"

sammie (finn supporter 🇫🇮) @lapierreloverr WAIT ROMAN JOSI SCORED AND I HAD TO SEE FUCKING TYREEK HILL SHOTGUN TWO BEERS INSTEAD????????????? WAIT ROMAN JOSI SCORED AND I HAD TO SEE FUCKING TYREEK HILL SHOTGUN TWO BEERS INSTEAD?????????????

While another fan named sammy tweeted that the receiver literally got none of the beer in his mouth.

sammy @holtbymoly tyreek hill literally got none of the beer in his mouth tyreek hill literally got none of the beer in his mouth

Mr Matthew CFB said "THE CENTRAL SCORE IN THE NHL ALL STAR GAME AND AT THE SAME TIME TYREEK HILL DOUSES HIMSELF IN BEER."

Chinwé K.A. quote tweeted Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt, saying that the receiver was drunk from that beer.

Before the 27-year-old receiver did his best Stone Cold impression, he was asked by Rutledge about the fastest man race in the Pro Bowl skills competition. Pat McAfee seemingly alluded to how surprising it was to see Hill lose the race.

🅿️at McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow Micah just beat Nick Chubb and Tyreek Hill in a race on ESPN



BIG DUDE WAS MOVIN Micah just beat Nick Chubb and Tyreek Hill in a race on ESPNBIG DUDE WAS MOVIN https://t.co/PI5QQLmM19

He finished last to Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, cornerback Trevon Diggs and Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Although the three-time All-Pro receiver was last in the race, he was number one on social media for his Stone Cold impression.

And that's the bottom line.

