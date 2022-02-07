×
Create
Notifications

"Zero ounces of beer drank here" - NFL fans brutally troll Tyreek Hill's attempt at replicating WWE legend Stone Cold's beer chug 

Reactions to Chiefs WR Tyreek HIll and his beer chug during the NHL All-Star game
Reactions to Chiefs WR Tyreek HIll and his beer chug during the NHL All-Star game
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 07, 2022 06:34 AM IST
Feature

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is in Las Vegas for this year’s Pro Bowl and made an appearance at the NHL All-Star Game. After being interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge, he attempted a beer similar to WWE Legend and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Naturally, NFL fans chimed in with their thoughts on the receiver’s chug.

NFL Fans React to Tyreek Hill’s Best Steve Austin Impression

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

Barstool Sports tweets that there were zero ounces of beer consumed by the receiver.

Zero ounces of beer drank by Tyreek Hill here https://t.co/A3eWsPQRh0

Sports anchor and reporter Mike Cugno of CBS4 in Miami also agreed, saying, "I don't think Tyreek Hill got an ounce of beer."

I don't think Tyreek Hill got an ounce of beer 🤣 @cheetah https://t.co/Mcr7w1wN52

Dymio/Identity says that the receiver is out here pounding beers like Stone Cold.

@NathanGraviteh @cheetah out here pounding beers like @steveaustinBSR https://t.co/QrW4b2Q9vg

ESPN's Laura Rutledge, who interviewed the Chiefs Pro Bowl receiver, said it was her favorite interview of all-time.

My favorite interview of all time @cheetah @usainbolt @steveaustinBSR https://t.co/xrVJ6OhIG2

JG tagged Stone Cold in his tweet, saying that the WWE legend needs to give the Kansas City receiver some lessons because he got almost no beer in his mouth.

@steveaustinBSR you need to give @cheetah lessons. He got almost no beer in his mouth. #NHLAllStar #NHLAllStargame https://t.co/6yy5ae3ntK

Aaron Ladd, a sports anchor for KSHB41 in Kansas City, tweeted that the receiver seems to be enjoying the offseason so far.

#Chiefs Tyreek Hill seems to be enjoying the offseason so far https://t.co/5Gv7rTEPRZ

Sports anchor and reporter Jeff Roberts of KYFR-TV in western North Dakota noted that Hill called out Usain Bolt, then Stone-Cold’s two beers on live TV. My guy is living his best life.

Tyreek Hill calls out Usain Bolt, then Stone-Cold’s two beers on live TV… My guy is living his best life. 🤣 https://t.co/ARb8YO5Ksh

While one fan asked if we're going to talk about how Hill absolutely smashed two beer cans together and then regretted his decision when he got soaked.

so we aren’t gonna talk about Tyreek Hill absolutely smashing two beer cans together then regretting his decision when he got soaked

Sammie (finn supporter) says "WAIT ROMAN JOSI SCORED AND I HAD TO SEE FUCKING TYREEK HILL SHOTGUN TWO BEERS INSTEAD??????????????"

WAIT ROMAN JOSI SCORED AND I HAD TO SEE FUCKING TYREEK HILL SHOTGUN TWO BEERS INSTEAD?????????????

While another fan named sammy tweeted that the receiver literally got none of the beer in his mouth.

tyreek hill literally got none of the beer in his mouth

Mr Matthew CFB said "THE CENTRAL SCORE IN THE NHL ALL STAR GAME AND AT THE SAME TIME TYREEK HILL DOUSES HIMSELF IN BEER."

THE CENTRAL SCORE IN THE NHL ALL STAR GAME AND AT THE SAME TIME TYREEK HILL DOUSES HIMSELF IN BEER#NHLAllStar #NHL #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/D4BU3jAuER

Chinwé K.A. quote tweeted Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt, saying that the receiver was drunk from that beer.

Lmao Tyreek Hill drunk off that beer twitter.com/usainbolt/stat…

Before the 27-year-old receiver did his best Stone Cold impression, he was asked by Rutledge about the fastest man race in the Pro Bowl skills competition. Pat McAfee seemingly alluded to how surprising it was to see Hill lose the race.

Micah just beat Nick Chubb and Tyreek Hill in a race on ESPNBIG DUDE WAS MOVIN https://t.co/PI5QQLmM19

He finished last to Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, cornerback Trevon Diggs and Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Although the three-time All-Pro receiver was last in the race, he was number one on social media for his Stone Cold impression.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

And that's the bottom line.

Edited by David Nyland
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. What are your thoughts on the beer chug from Hill?

Liked it

No so much

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी