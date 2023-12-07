10 best PvE Pokemon of all types in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO’s competitive scene saw a lot of balance changes with the arrival of the new season of Timeless Travels. With the balance changes made every season, we get to see a few new Pocket Monsters rise to the top and dominate the meta of Pokemon GO’s PvE and PvP battles. The same has been true so far for the current season.

In this article, we will take a look at the best Pocket Monsters of each elemental typing that you can use for PvE battles in Pokemon GO.

Ten best Fire-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Mega Blaziken (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fire-type beasts are not only potent in battles, but they also come with an appealing appearance. Fire-type beasts perform well against Grass-, Ice-, Steel-, and Bug-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Ground-, Rock-, and Water-type beasts.

List of the ten best Fire-type beasts

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Mega Charizard X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat

Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Apex Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Sacred Fire+

Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Ten best Water-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Primal Kyogre (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Water-type beasts are some of the most popular PvE attackers in Pokemon GO. Water-type beasts perform well against Fire-, Ground-, and Rock-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Electric- and Grass-type beasts.

List of the ten best Water-type beasts

Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Shadow Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Greninja with Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon

Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Ten best Grass-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Mega Sceptile (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Grass-type beasts often exhibit characteristics inspired by flora, ranging from flowers and vines to trees and grassy mounds. Grass-type beasts perform well against Water-, Ground-, and Rock-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Fire-, Flying-, Dragon-, Bug-, Poison-, Steel-, and Grass-type beasts.

List of the ten best Grass-type beasts

Mega Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Shaymin (Sky) with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

Mega Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Zarude with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Shadow Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

Ten best Fighting-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Terrakion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fighting-type beasts exhibit exceptional prowess in physical combat. These beasts perform well against Dark-, Ice-, Normal-, Steel-, Ice-, and Rock-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Fairy-, Flying-, and Psychic-type beasts.

List of the ten best Fire-type beasts

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Mega Alakazam with Counter and Focus Blast

Shadow Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Mega Gallade with Low Kick and Close Combat

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Ten best Dragon-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Mega Rayquaza (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dragon-type beasts are often highly regarded for their majestic and mystical characteristics. These beasts are typically associated with serpentine and draconic features. Dragon-type beasts perform well against Dragon-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Fairy-, Ice-, and Dragon-type beasts.

List of the ten best Dragon-type beasts

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Latios with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Mega Latias with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Ten best Ground-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Primal Groudon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ground-type Pokemon have their roots buried deep in the soil of the Earth. Ground-type beasts perform well against Electric, Fire, Poison, Steel, and Rock attackers. They take super effective damage from Grass-, Ice-, and Water-type beasts.

List of the ten best Ground-type beasts

Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Shadow Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud Slap and High Horsepower

Shadow Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Earthquake

Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands

Shadow Golurk with Mud Slap and Earth Power

Ten best Steel-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Metagross (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Steel-type Pokemon have always dominated the meta of this game with their sturdy bulk and strong offensive moves. Steel-type beasts perform well against Fairy-, Ice-, and Rock-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Fighting-, Fire-, and Ground-type beasts.

List of the ten best Steel-type beasts

Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Mega Aggron with Iron Tail and Heavy Slam

Mega Scizor with Bullet Punch and Iron Head

Genesect with Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb

Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Mega Aerodactyl with Steel Wing and Iron Head

Ten best Flying-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Mega Rayquaza (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Flying-type Pokemon strongly resemble birds and dragons that are well adapted for aerial mobility. Flying-type beasts perform well against Bug-, Fighting-, and Grass-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Electric-, Ice-, and Rock-type beasts.

List of the ten best Flying-type beasts

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Drill Peck

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Yveltal with Gust and Oblivion Wing

Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly

Mega Pidgeot with Gust and Brave Bird

Shadow Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack

Apex Lugia with Extrasensory and Aeroblast+

Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Ten best Electric-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Raikou (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Electric-type Pokemon are known for their innate ability to harness the power of electricity. Electric-type beasts perform well against Flying- and Water-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Ground-type beasts.

List of the ten best Electric-type beasts

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Discharge

Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

Therian Thundurus with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Mega Ampharos with Volt Switch and Zap Cannon

Ten best Psychic-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Mewtwo (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Psychic-type Pokemon are regarded for their mystical and psychic abilities, making them a unique and mysterious category of creatures in Pokemon GO. Psychic-type beasts perform well against Fighting- and Poison-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Bug-, Dark-, and Ghost-type beasts.

List of the ten best Psychic-type beasts

Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Mega Latios with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Mega Gallade with Confusion and Psychic

Mega Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Latios with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Hoopa Unbound with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Shadow Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Ten best Ghost-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Mega Gengar (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ghost-type Pokemon are surrounded by an air of darkness and mystery. They are often associated with supernatural abilities. Ghost-type beasts perform well against Ghost- and Psychic-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Dark- and Ghost-type beasts.

List of the ten best Ghost-type beasts

Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Shadow Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Origin Giratina with Shadow Claw and Shadow Force

Mega Alakazam with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Gholdengo with Hex and Shadow Ball

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Ten best Poison-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Mega Beedrill (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Poison-type Pokemon bring a toxic edge to Pokemon GO battles. Poison-type beasts perform well against Fairy- and Grass-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Ground- and Psychic-type beasts.

List of the ten best Poison-type beasts

Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Mega Gengar with Hex and Sludge Bomb

Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Gengar with Hex and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Victreebel with Acid and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Vileplume with Acid and Sludge Bomb

Roserade with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Skuntank with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Overqwil with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Muk with Poison Jab and Gunk Shot

Ten best Fairy-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Mega Gardevoir (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fairy-type Pokemon were introduced in the sixth generation and are known for their enchanting and magical attributes. Fairy-type beasts perform well against Dark-, Dragon-, and Fighting-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Poison- and Steel-type beasts.

List of the ten best Fairy-type beasts

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Alakazam with Counter and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Togekiss with Charm and Play Rough

Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Alakazam with Counter and Dazzling Gleam

Hero Zacian with Quick Attack and Play Rough

Ten best Rock-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Rampardos (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rock-type Pocket Monsters are popular for their sturdy and resilient characteristics. Rock-type beasts perform well against Bug-, Fire-, Flying-, and Ice-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Fighting-, Grass-, Ground-, Steel-, and Water-type beasts.

List of the ten best Rock-type beasts

Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Ten best Dark-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Mega Tyranitar (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dark-type beasts are not very popular in the current meta of Pokemon GO, but they are still some of the strongest in the game. Dark-type beasts perform well against Ghost- and Psychic-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Bug-, Fairy-, and Fighting-type beasts.

List of the ten best Dark-type beasts

Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing

Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Mega Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Mega Gyarados with Bite and Crunch

Shadow Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Ten best Ice-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Mamoswine (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ice-type beasts are a chilly and resilient bunch known for their frosty powers. Ice-type beasts perform well against Dragon-, Flying-, Grass-, and Ground-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Fighting-, Fire-, Rock-, and Steel-type beasts.

List of the ten best Ice-type beasts

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Mega Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Shadow Articuno with Frost Breath and Triple Axel

Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Ten best Bug-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Mega Pinsir (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bug-type beasts are often inspired by real-world insects and arachnids, and they exhibit characteristics and abilities that reflect their bug-like nature in Pokemon GO. Bug-type beasts perform well against Dark-, Grass-, and Psychic-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Flying-, Fire-, and Rock-type beasts.

List of the ten best Bug-type beasts

Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Mega Beedrill with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Mega Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Vikavolt with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Yanmega with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Genesect with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

That brings us to the end of this list. If you feel we forgot to mention any beast, let us know in the comments below.