10 best PvE Pokemon of all types in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO’s competitive scene saw a lot of balance changes with the arrival of the new season of Timeless Travels. With the balance changes made every season, we get to see a few new Pocket Monsters rise to the top and dominate the meta of Pokemon GO’s PvE and PvP battles. The same has been true so far for the current season.
In this article, we will take a look at the best Pocket Monsters of each elemental typing that you can use for PvE battles in Pokemon GO.
Ten best Fire-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO
Fire-type beasts are not only potent in battles, but they also come with an appealing appearance. Fire-type beasts perform well against Grass-, Ice-, Steel-, and Bug-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Ground-, Rock-, and Water-type beasts.
List of the ten best Fire-type beasts
- Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare
- Mega Charizard X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Apex Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Sacred Fire+
- Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
Ten best Water-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO
Water-type beasts are some of the most popular PvE attackers in Pokemon GO. Water-type beasts perform well against Fire-, Ground-, and Rock-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Electric- and Grass-type beasts.
List of the ten best Water-type beasts
- Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse
- Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Mega Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse
- Shadow Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump
- Greninja with Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon
- Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
Ten best Grass-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO
Grass-type beasts often exhibit characteristics inspired by flora, ranging from flowers and vines to trees and grassy mounds. Grass-type beasts perform well against Water-, Ground-, and Rock-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Fire-, Flying-, Dragon-, Bug-, Poison-, Steel-, and Grass-type beasts.
List of the ten best Grass-type beasts
- Mega Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant
- Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
- Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
- Shaymin (Sky) with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot
- Mega Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump
- Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant
- Zarude with Vine Whip and Power Whip
- Shadow Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip
- Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
- Shadow Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam
Ten best Fighting-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO
Fighting-type beasts exhibit exceptional prowess in physical combat. These beasts perform well against Dark-, Ice-, Normal-, Steel-, Ice-, and Rock-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Fairy-, Flying-, and Psychic-type beasts.
List of the ten best Fire-type beasts
- Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword
- Mega Alakazam with Counter and Focus Blast
- Shadow Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Mega Gallade with Low Kick and Close Combat
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast
Ten best Dragon-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO
Dragon-type beasts are often highly regarded for their majestic and mystical characteristics. These beasts are typically associated with serpentine and draconic features. Dragon-type beasts perform well against Dragon-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Fairy-, Ice-, and Dragon-type beasts.
List of the ten best Dragon-type beasts
- Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Shadow Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Mega Latios with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw
- Mega Latias with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage
Ten best Ground-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO
Ground-type Pokemon have their roots buried deep in the soil of the Earth. Ground-type beasts perform well against Electric, Fire, Poison, Steel, and Rock attackers. They take super effective damage from Grass-, Ice-, and Water-type beasts.
List of the ten best Ground-type beasts
- Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Shadow Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands
- Shadow Mamoswine with Mud Slap and High Horsepower
- Shadow Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Earthquake
- Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands
- Shadow Golurk with Mud Slap and Earth Power
Ten best Steel-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO
Steel-type Pokemon have always dominated the meta of this game with their sturdy bulk and strong offensive moves. Steel-type beasts perform well against Fairy-, Ice-, and Rock-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Fighting-, Fire-, and Ground-type beasts.
List of the ten best Steel-type beasts
- Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Mega Aggron with Iron Tail and Heavy Slam
- Mega Scizor with Bullet Punch and Iron Head
- Genesect with Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb
- Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Mega Aerodactyl with Steel Wing and Iron Head
Ten best Flying-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO
Flying-type Pokemon strongly resemble birds and dragons that are well adapted for aerial mobility. Flying-type beasts perform well against Bug-, Fighting-, and Grass-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Electric-, Ice-, and Rock-type beasts.
List of the ten best Flying-type beasts
- Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Drill Peck
- Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack
- Yveltal with Gust and Oblivion Wing
- Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly
- Mega Pidgeot with Gust and Brave Bird
- Shadow Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack
- Apex Lugia with Extrasensory and Aeroblast+
- Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack
Ten best Electric-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO
Electric-type Pokemon are known for their innate ability to harness the power of electricity. Electric-type beasts perform well against Flying- and Water-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Ground-type beasts.
List of the ten best Electric-type beasts
- Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Discharge
- Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt
- Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt
- Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge
- Shadow Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge
- Therian Thundurus with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt
- Mega Ampharos with Volt Switch and Zap Cannon
Ten best Psychic-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO
Psychic-type Pokemon are regarded for their mystical and psychic abilities, making them a unique and mysterious category of creatures in Pokemon GO. Psychic-type beasts perform well against Fighting- and Poison-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Bug-, Dark-, and Ghost-type beasts.
List of the ten best Psychic-type beasts
- Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike
- Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic
- Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike
- Mega Latios with Zen Headbutt and Psychic
- Mega Gallade with Confusion and Psychic
- Mega Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic
- Shadow Latios with Zen Headbutt and Psychic
- Hoopa Unbound with Confusion and Psychic
- Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic
- Shadow Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic
Ten best Ghost-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO
Ghost-type Pokemon are surrounded by an air of darkness and mystery. They are often associated with supernatural abilities. Ghost-type beasts perform well against Ghost- and Psychic-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Dark- and Ghost-type beasts.
List of the ten best Ghost-type beasts
- Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball
- Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Shadow Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball
- Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball
- Origin Giratina with Shadow Claw and Shadow Force
- Mega Alakazam with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball
- Gholdengo with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball
Ten best Poison-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO
Poison-type Pokemon bring a toxic edge to Pokemon GO battles. Poison-type beasts perform well against Fairy- and Grass-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Ground- and Psychic-type beasts.
List of the ten best Poison-type beasts
- Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Mega Gengar with Hex and Sludge Bomb
- Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Gengar with Hex and Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Victreebel with Acid and Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Vileplume with Acid and Sludge Bomb
- Roserade with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Skuntank with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Overqwil with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Muk with Poison Jab and Gunk Shot
Ten best Fairy-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO
Fairy-type Pokemon were introduced in the sixth generation and are known for their enchanting and magical attributes. Fairy-type beasts perform well against Dark-, Dragon-, and Fighting-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Poison- and Steel-type beasts.
List of the ten best Fairy-type beasts
- Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Mega Alakazam with Counter and Dazzling Gleam
- Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough
- Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast
- Togekiss with Charm and Play Rough
- Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Dazzling Gleam
- Shadow Alakazam with Counter and Dazzling Gleam
- Hero Zacian with Quick Attack and Play Rough
Ten best Rock-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO
Rock-type Pocket Monsters are popular for their sturdy and resilient characteristics. Rock-type beasts perform well against Bug-, Fire-, Flying-, and Ice-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Fighting-, Grass-, Ground-, Steel-, and Water-type beasts.
List of the ten best Rock-type beasts
- Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide
Ten best Dark-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO
Dark-type beasts are not very popular in the current meta of Pokemon GO, but they are still some of the strongest in the game. Dark-type beasts perform well against Ghost- and Psychic-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Bug-, Fairy-, and Fighting-type beasts.
List of the ten best Dark-type beasts
- Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
- Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play
- Mega Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse
- Mega Gyarados with Bite and Crunch
- Shadow Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse
- Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse
Ten best Ice-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO
Ice-type beasts are a chilly and resilient bunch known for their frosty powers. Ice-type beasts perform well against Dragon-, Flying-, Grass-, and Ground-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Fighting-, Fire-, Rock-, and Steel-type beasts.
List of the ten best Ice-type beasts
- Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Mega Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche
- Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam
- Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball
- Shadow Articuno with Frost Breath and Triple Axel
- Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche
Ten best Bug-type PvE Pokemon in Pokemon GO
Bug-type beasts are often inspired by real-world insects and arachnids, and they exhibit characteristics and abilities that reflect their bug-like nature in Pokemon GO. Bug-type beasts perform well against Dark-, Grass-, and Psychic-type attackers. They take super effective damage from Flying-, Fire-, and Rock-type beasts.
List of the ten best Bug-type beasts
- Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
- Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
- Mega Beedrill with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Mega Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
- Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
- Vikavolt with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Yanmega with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
- Genesect with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
That brings us to the end of this list. If you feel we forgot to mention any beast, let us know in the comments below.