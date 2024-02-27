10 licenses to ban in Pokemon Unite Draft Pick

The introduction of Draft Pick in Pokemon Unite's Ranked Season 18, commencing on February 27, 2024, heralds a new era in the game's competitive landscape. This innovative system transforms the pre-match phase into a battleground of wits, where teams meticulously sculpt the forthcoming match's dynamics through strategic bans and picks.

Here's an in-depth analysis of the top 10 licenses to consider for banning in Draft Pick, aimed at tilting the scales in your favor from the outset. Each team can ban two Pokemon, eliminating four from the match. This phase aims to disrupt opponents' strategies, safeguard your team's vulnerabilities, and lay the groundwork for your tactical approach.

Effective communication and thorough knowledge of the meta and specific Pokemon strengths are crucial for success.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

10 Pokemon Unite licenses that you should ban in Draft Pick

1) Blissey

Blissey in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon Unite, Blissey isn't just a creature with a massive HP pool; it's a cornerstone for team resilience. Its Egg Bomb creates disruptive zones, controlling enemy movement, while Soft-Boiled's healing charges ensure teammates can withstand prolonged fights.

Banning Blissey disrupts opponents' sustain strategies, making their formation more vulnerable to burst damage.

2) Dragapult

Dragapult in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dragapult's invisibility through Phantom Force isn't merely about evasion; it allows for strategic positioning and surprise assaults. Coupled with its spammable Unite Move, Dragapult can dictate the pace of skirmishes, forcing enemies to play defensively.

Removing Dragapult from play eliminates the constant threat of unpredictable, scalable damage.

3) Urshifu

Urshifu in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Urshifu's Single Strike Style delivers devastating blows, capable of turning the tide with its high burst damage. Meanwhile, its Rapid Strike Style enhances its survivability, making it a versatile frontline threat.

Its Unseen Fist ability, allowing it to bypass shields, poses a direct challenge to defensive strategies, making Urshifu a strategic ban against teams relying on protective measures.

4) Mimikyu

Mimikyu in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mimikyu's strength lies in its ability to reset cooldowns, enabling a relentless assault. Its Play with Me move not only disrupts but also marks opponents for increased damage, making Mimikyu a master of single-target takedowns.

Banning Mimikyu removes a highly mobile and disruptive force, simplifying engagements for your team.

5) Inteleon

Inteleon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Inteleon's skill set allows it to camouflage itself, becoming untargetable and setting up for its critical-hit snipes. This ability to strike from safety makes it a formidable late-game carry, capable of eliminating key targets without warning.

A ban on Inteleon is a strategic move to prevent opponents from leveraging its sniping prowess to control the game's pace.

6) Slowbro

Slowbro in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Slowbro's defensive capabilities extend beyond its tanky nature. Its Telekinesis can isolate crucial enemy attackers, disrupting their formations and strategies.

By banning Slowbro, teams can ensure their offensive linchpins remain unhampered, maintaining pressure and control over team fights and objectives.

7) Umbreon

Umbreon in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Umbreon excels in both offense and defense, with healing mechanics that allow it to sustain through battles while dealing significant damage. Its Foul Play and Mean Look builds offer versatility, making it a threat in various skirmish scenarios.

A ban on Umbreon targets its dual-threat nature, simplifying the enemy's defensive capabilities.

8) Absol

Absol in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Absol's high mobility and burst damage make it a key assassin. Its Night Slash and Psycho Cut abilities, paired with critical-hit mechanics, allow it to swiftly eliminate targets.

The strategic removal of Absol from the draft prevents opponents from exploiting its burst potential to disrupt your team's backline.

9) Hoopa

Hoopa in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hoopa's range and versatility provide unparalleled support, enabling rapid repositioning and healing for its team. Its Unite Move, Hyperspace Hole, not only damages but also repositions allies, offering strategic advantages in positioning.

Banning Hoopa focuses on dismantling opponents' ability to dynamically adapt and support across the map.

10) Blastoise

Blastoise in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blastoise combines defensive robustness with offensive crowd control. Its Hydro Pump and Rapid Spin moves disrupt enemy formations, while its Unite Move, Hydro Typhoon, can change the outcome of team fights.

Eliminating Blastoise from the pool removes a versatile defender capable of swinging fights with its crowd-control prowess.

Bans are as much about removing threats as they are about shaping the battlefield to your team's advantage, which is one of the key things to know in Pokemon Unite's Draft Pick. Understanding each creature's unique contributions and how they interact with team strategies is crucial.

By carefully selecting bans, teams can create favorable matchups, disrupt enemy plans, and pave the way for a victorious engagement right from the drafting phase.

