The Pokemon and Digimon franchises have long been rivals, and it doesn't take a particularly observant fan of either to see that the two creature-based franchises take a little inspiration from each other. Some Pocket Monsters even fit so well with the overall Digimon aesthetic that fans could likely mistake them for Digital Monsters, particularly if they aren't familiar with some of the newer generation creatures.

With so many Pokemon and Digimon available in both franchises jam-packed with video games, animated properties, and manga, it's no surprise that some creatures almost seem interchangeable. Whatever the case may be, it might be fun to take a look at certain Pocket Monsters that would fit in pretty well with the longtime rival Digimon series.

10 Pokemon that fans could easily mistake for Digimon

1) Metagross

Mega Metagross in the animated series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Even by Pokemon standards, Metagross doesn't exactly look like it fits in. The Steel/Psychic-type is about as mechanical as it gets, which could make it a pretty convincing Digimon if one didn't know better. Its Mega-Evolved form seems pretty akin to a Champion or even Ultimate level Digimon just on its appearance alone, and its Steel-type attacks do lend it some additional credibility.

Although Steel and partial Steel-type Pocket Monsters often have a mechanical look to them, Metagross doesn't share many of the typical characteristics seen in its counterparts.

2) Garchomp

Garchomp has "Champion Digimon" written all over its appearance (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There aren't too many finer examples of a Pokemon with Digimon-like DNA than Garchomp, as its battle-hardened appearance and draconic streak give it an aesthetic that screams "Champion level" at the very least. Mega Garchomp's inclusion of more blades and spikes makes it even more convincing as a creature that could have come from the minds at Bandai.

Bipedal and armed with plenty of bladed and spiked points, Garchomp would likely blend in rather nicely with a group of Digital Monsters.

3) Magmortar

Magmortar's cannons are certainly Digimon-esque (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Magmortar's overall design may not be the most Digimon-like aesthetic we've seen in a Pokemon, but its arm cannons change the formula a bit. Many Champion, Mega, and Ultimate level Digital Monsters are quite fond of weaponry, and this makes Magmortar an outside fit as a Digimon, even if it wouldn't likely be one of the more notable of its kind.

One could make an argument that Blastoise is also an excellent fit due to its shoulder water cannons, but there's something about Magmortar's sinister appearance that seals the deal for it as a potential Digimon.

4) Porygon

Porygon's already digitized, so it's already halfway to being a Digimon (Image via Game Freak)

This pick might be a bit too on the nose, but considering Porygon is already a species created from computer polygons, it's essentially already part Digimon. It might look a little goofy and unconventional, but perhaps the earliest iterations of Digital Monsters weren't too dissimilar from Porygon's design before the Digital World expanded.

Unfortunately, Porgyon's evolutions aren't remotely close to those seen in Digimon, but it could at least pass for a Rookie level Digital Monster as far as the eye test and lore goes.

5) Tyrantrum

Tyrantrum and Digimon like Greymon aren't too thematically different (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Primal and pre-historic creatures make up a sizable chunk of the Digimon roster, and this makes a Pokemon like Tyrantrum a prime candidate to exist in both worlds. Sure, it doesn't necessarily have a design that screams "Digimon" on its own, but its stark likeness to a beloved Digimon like Greymon certainly wins it some points.

Overall, while not every Digimon is necessarily intimidating or has a regal air about it, Tyrantrum matches up nicely with those that do.

6) Zygarde (Complete Forme)

Zygarde's Complete Forme undoubtedly has Mega Digimon DNA in its design (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It's no secret that some of the most popular Mega Digimon have a very mecha-esque appeal to them; just take a look at the likes of Wargreymon or Metalgarurumon. Zygarde's Complete Forme, obtained when it has collected all of the required Zygarde Cells, has an undeniable mechanical appeal to it that could also make it a contender in a mecha anime.

Sure, not every Mega Digimon looks armored or technological, but Zygarde's final form almost goes beyond the boundary of typical Pokemon designs. It wouldn't be hard to imagine Complete Forme Zygarde being a villain in a Digimon game or animated episode.

7) Volcanion

Volcanion's firepower and overall design could certainly fit the bill for a Digimon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It's got cannons, it's got an angular and armored design, and it's got an attitude to match. All things considered, it's not hard to see Volcanion being compared to a Champion level Digimon. Although this Kalos region creature's facial features might not fit Bandai's monster series, the rest of its design, including the neon-rimmed cannons, could certainly have a case made in the Digital World.

Shooting superheated water may be a bit relaxed compared to the firepower many Digimon are packing, but who is to say that Volcanion couldn't get an explosive upgrade if it was in the world of Digital Monsters?

8) Necrozma

Necrozma has the look of a Digimon villain if there ever was one (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At many points in the Digimon franchise, heroes and their Digital Monsters have faced off against foes that were corrupted in some way. Bugs, viruses, and other electronic manifestations led to aggressive or otherwise malicious Digimon, and it's hard not to see Necrozma from the Ultra Sun/Moon games as a villain in the same vein. This is particularly true in its lore, as Necrozma is extraterrestrial.

Toss in the fact that it essentially consumes light to regain its true form, going so far as to devour entire worlds or dominate the bodies of Solgaleo and Lunala, and it doesn't take much work to make Necrozma a feasible villain in the world of Digimon much like it is in the Pokemon universe.

9) Eternatus

Eternatus is another Pocket Monster that looks like it was ripped right from the Digital World (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With a massive and polygonal body, lore that puts its power on a world-ending scale, and an overall aesthetic that makes it feel like an engine of destruction from beyond the Pokemon world, Eternatus would be a perfect Digimon villain if there ever was one. The Digital World has created nightmarish monsters in the past, and villains like Armageddemon or DanDevimon can't even measure up to Eternatus.

Much like the heroes in the Galar region, it would likely take the best effort by the likes of the Digi-Destined and the Digimon Tamers to defeat a threat as looming and cataclysmic as the one Eternatus embodies.

10) Ceruledge/Armarouge

The anthropomorphic nature of Ceruledge and Armarouge could make them potential Digimon candidates (Image via Game Freak)

The theme of knights and angels permeates throughout the Digimon series, and many evolutions have a very human quality to them. With that in mind, Ceruledge and Armarouge from the ninth generation of Pokemon games could easily be mistaken as Digimon, as their thematic focus on weapons and armor and humanoid appearances are quite convincing.

One could certainly imagine these two diametrically opposed Pocket Monsters being rivals once more in the Digital World, and they'd both likely blend into a crowd of Rookie level Digimon at the very least.