5 best Mega Feraligatr fan concepts for Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A is bringing back the fan-favorite mechanic of Mega Evolution. Considering Totodile is a Pokemon Starter in these games, likely, the final stage Feraligatr will also get a new Mega Evolution. In fact, there have been leaks suggesting that the Water-type crocodile is indeed going to get a new Mega Evolved form.

Some creative fans have tried to depict what the Mega Evolution for Feraligatr might look like. In this article, we will go over some of the best fan concepts for Mega Feraligatr.

Best Mega Feraligatr fan concepts for Pokemon Legends Z-A

1) Mega Feraligatr is imagined as a part Poison-type Pokemon

This depiction of Mega Feraligatr comes from u/JJonie on Reddit, where they imagine the Generation II starter's Mega as a dual Water/Poison type, like Tentacruel or Qwilfish. The venomous nature of this creature is further exemplified by the purple bands on its limbs, which appear to be holding some sort of poisonous fluids.

An additional detail that the artist provided us with is a new ability: Venom Eater. This ability boosts Mega Feraligatr's attack if it gets hit by a Poison-type move. There are already similar abilities like Sap Sipper (+1 attack if hit by a Grass move) and Storm Drain (+1 Special Attack if hit by a Water move). These abilities also provide immunity to those types.

2) This version of Mega Feraligatr is a prehistoric dragon

Mega Feraligatr fan art (Image by u/El_psy_congroo01 on Reddit)

Artist u/El_psy_congroo01 gives us this beautiful take on Mega Feraligatr. This Mega Feraligatr is a Water/Dragon type like Kingdra or Palkia, and flaunts a more draconic appearance, moving on all fours. The red spikes on its body are larger with black tips, the size of which has seemingly caused the mon to crouch on all fours.

3) A Mega Feraligatr with big spikes

This version of Mega Feraligatr comes from @MegaZygardeCore on X. The artist imagines the Mega Evolution as a bigger version of the critter, with larger spikes. There have been similar designs for other Megas, like Mega Aerodactyl and Mega Aggron, who became larger and spikier as they underwent Mega Evolution. Thus, the artist is working off an existing design philosophy.

Mega Aerodactyl grows large stone spikes on its body (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Additionally, after Mega evolving, it would appear that Feraligatr has taken on a darker blue look and has a long, whip-like tail.

4) Mega Feraligatr, based on the information from the leaks

This version of Mega Feraligatr comes from Rjamez.the.v, who posted it on Instagram. The concept of this Mega Evolution comes from the supposed leaks hinting at it. As per those leaks, this artist has given Mega Feraligatr a red helmet and face. It also has larger red spikes on its arms and tails.

5) Water/Dark dual-type Mega Feraligatr

Mega Feraligatr fan art (Image by @crisleyfarias on X)

This piece of fan art comes from @crisleyfarius, who posted it on X. They have gone with a Water/Dark-dual typing similar to Crawdaunt or Sharpedo. As for the design, the Mega Evolution is on all fours, similar to other versions that we have seen so far. However, this take on Mega Feraligatr is even more crocodilian in nature, exemplified by its long snout.

Additional details worth pointing out include a dark blue coloration, larger spikes that are a mix of black and blue, and sharp claws on each of its feet.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been released.

