5 best Pokemon who can learn Endeavor

There have been several unique and special attacks throughout the entire Pokemon franchise. Players find it very amusing to have different strategies revolving around these moves that deliver unique results. One of these is Endeavor, which allows the opponent's HP to become equal to the user's current HP.

The move is famous for its versatility in different situations, as it can directly make a very weak Pokemon able to defeat high-stats fighters. Although Endeavor might not affect Ghost-types due to its typing disadvantages, it is super effective against other types. Below is a list of the best Pocket Monsters that can easily exploit Endeavor.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is listed in no particular order.

Shedinja and Rattata with 3 other Pokemon that can best use Endeavor

1) Rattata

Utilizing the F.E.A.R. strategy can turn the lowest level of Pokemon into a fierce force to be reckoned with. Over the years, words from the acronym have been replaced repeatedly, but the effects have continued to be just as deadly.

Capable of taking down a high-level fighter, this strategy, when used with the item Focus Sash, allows a Rattata to live at 1 HP after a single hit. Combining it with the move, Endeavor, which matches the opponent’s HP with the attacker's, can turn the tides of any battle.

You can follow up with Quick Attack after this strategy and it will result in an instant K.O. for any non-Ghost-type. The R in F.E.A.R is often termed Rattata, but several level 1 and level 2 Pokemon can work this strategy and Endeavor in their favor.

2) Togedemaru

Togedemaru as it appears to be in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Pokemon also falls on the list of fighters that can utilize the F.E.A.R strategy using Endeavor.

Level 1 Togedemaru can use Endeavor and Quick Attack, alongside moves like Shell Bell and its hidden ability, Sturdy. The former's effects can provide full health after using Endeavor to decrease the enemy’s HP. Togedemaru can use the move, Spiky Shield, to protect itself if the opponent moves first.

Combining the ability of Iron Barbs with the move Rocky Helmet can help Togedemaru damage any creature that's physically attacking it. The former has the ability to drain ⅛ HP of the opponent and Rocky Helmet deals ⅙ damage. The highly versatile Pokemon might have weak stats but flourishes well by using Endeavor.

3) Shedinja

Endeavor is Shedinja's most potent attack move since it can instantly bring any Pokemon down to 1 HP. Using the F.E.A.R strategy that comes naturally with this fighter as its base HP is just 1, Shedinja is infamous for this.

Combining the critical level of health with Endeavor can result in an instant-win situation for any fighter. Its HP will never rise, but the Wonder Guard ability protects it against all moves, except the super-effective ones, such as Fire, Flying, or Ghost.

4) Magnemite

Magnemite as it appears to be in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Magnemite is known for its sneaky use of the F.E.A.R. strategy to punch way above its weight in battles. The Sturdy ability of this Pokemon prevents it from being defeated by a single attack, staying at 1HP. Magnemite can thereafter heal instantly by holding a Berry, and the move Recycle can restore the used Berry once again.

This loop continues if the opponent uses a single attack against Magnemite, i.e., it will continue to use Recycle to heal itself. By exploiting this loop of attacks, it has further access to moves like Toxic and Swagger. Both of these periodically damage the opponents by either poisoning or confusing them. The continuous use of this strategy will defeat the opponent over time by stacking the effects of the two moves.

5) Aron

Under the list of the best fighters that can use Endeavor, Aggron’s unevolved form, Aron, also exploits the F.E.A.R. strategy. With access to Sturdy, Aron, just like Magnemite, gets stuck at 1HP rather than getting defeated by a powerful attack in a single turn.

It is also free to hold an item during the battle, and holding a Berry can completely restore Aron’s HP to full, creating a never-ending loop of health restoration. All you have to do is make sure to use Endeavor before healing Aron, and follow it with a Quick Attack that can defeat the opponents in an instant.

