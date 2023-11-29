5 best Pokemon game endings, ranked

In Pokemon games, the climactic endings that cap off these immersive journeys hold a special place in the hearts of fans. From offering gripping narratives to nostalgic recalls, certain conclusions have etched themselves in franchise history as the most memorable and impactful. These endings represent the culmination of epic battles, heartfelt friendships, and great storytelling.

This article will unveil the top five endings in Pokemon games based on how impactful and memorable they were.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Top Pokemon game endings

5) Pokemon Sun and Moon

Lusamine being brainwashed by a Nihilego (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The ending in Sun and Moon took a different approach compared to other titles in the Pokemon series by focusing on a deeper narrative as well as exploring themes of friendship, family, and the relationships between humans and Pocket Monsters.

Central to Sun and Moon's narrative is Lusamine, the mother of the player's friend, Lillie, and rival, Gladion — who dedicates her life to studying Ultra Beasts. Lusamine's pursuit of these entities leads to a pivotal moment when she succeeds in contacting them through a wormhole. However, she is subsequently kidnapped and influenced by a Nihilego, turning her into a mindless vessel.

Despite her antagonistic role throughout both games, the player embarks on a quest to confront the extraterrestrial creatures and rescue her, adding a layer of complexity and personal stakes to the storyline.

Within the vibrant Alola region, the player's journey towards becoming the regional Champion involves the enigma surrounding Solgaleo or Lunala (depending on which of the two games you got). This adventure involves traversing with one of the Light Trio into either Ultra Beast's dimension.

As you progress in your journey, you have to take on the challenge of bringing down the elusive Aether Foundation. However, in Sun and Moon's ending, everything falls into place during a pivotal moment when the player must rescue the foundation's leader, Lusamine.

This conclusion stands out for its emotional depth, emphasizing the development of characters and relationships throughout your journey. Additionally, the post-game content in the titles includes activities such as the Battle Tree, Ultra Beast quests, and exploring Ultra Space. This content ensures players have more to do after the main storyline.

4) Pokemon X and Y

Team Flare from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon X and Y are celebrated for several reasons, primarily due to the introduction of a visually stunning 3D world and various gameplay innovations. The games marked a significant shift in the series by transitioning to 3D graphics, bringing Pokemon's magical world to life in a whole new dimension.

Another standout feature in these games is the introduction of Mega Evolution, a gameplay mechanic that allows certain creatures to temporarily evolve into more powerful forms during battles. This adds a layer of strategy to combat and engages players in a new way.

Moreover, the Kalos region — with its diverse environments and cultural themes — offers a captivating setting for an adventure. The climax of X and Y's story involves a confrontation with Team Flare, a villainous team aiming for world dominance. This dispute ends with a thrilling showdown. It's also worth noting that this confrontation lets either Xerneas or Yveltal join forces with you to fight the other.

Additionally, the titles offer post-game content, providing players with activities like the Battle Maison for competitive battles and a quest to capture the powerful Legendary Zygarde.

3) Pokemon Black and White

The final showdown in Black and White (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Black and White's ending is often praised for its narrative depth and thematic elements. The games diverge from the traditional formula by introducing a more intricate storyline with complex characters and moral dilemmas.

Throughout this adventure, players are challenged to reconsider the typical concepts of good and evil, especially through the perspectives of Team Plasma and their leader, N.

Black and White's climax involves a thought-provoking confrontation between the player, N, and Team Plasma. The encounter revolves around themes of truth, ideals, and the relationship between humans and Pocket Monsters. These games' storyline culminates in a powerful and emotionally resonant finale that challenges players to reflect on their own values and the nature of this fantasy world.

The ending also lets you fight one box's legendary controlled by Team Plasma with the other game's entity.

2) Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver

HeartGold and SoulSilver endgame (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HeartGold and SoulSilver boast an acclaimed ending due to a blend of nostalgia and expansive content. The games take players on a fulfilling journey across two regions, Johto and Kanto, offering a sense of accomplishment through diverse environments and challenging obstacles, including winning 16 gym badges from both regions.

Not only do you take down Team Rocket in the Johto region, but the post-game content is extensive, allowing players to explore Kanto areas, battle stronger trainers, and relive encounters with old rivals, significantly extending the game's longevity.

Once you conquer all 16 gyms from Kanto and Johto, you get to challenge Red at the peak of Mt. Silver, the protagonist of the original games. Red stands out as one of the toughest battles and most iconic moments, providing a thrilling challenge and conclusion for seasoned players.

1) Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Final showdown between player and Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The ending of Legends: Arceus garners praise for neatly wrapping up its narrative, offering closure to the player's character, and hinting at the franchise's future. By resolving the conflict with Volo, the main antagonist, this game ensures Hisui's safety and provides a satisfying resolution. It makes you fight The Pokemon of Myth, which consists of Dialga, Palkia, Giratina, and even the God itself, Arceus, taking the game's dramatic end to another level.

Additionally, it empowers the player's character, now an ambassador of the world, with a renewed sense of purpose beyond their adventures in Hisui. Moreover, the ending goes beyond wrapping up the immediate story, hinting at the expansive future of the franchise.

It suggests untold stories in new time periods, regions, and creatures, leaving players curious and excited about what future games may explore. Overall, the conclusion of the game is not just fulfilling but also sets the stage for the franchise's next captivating chapter.