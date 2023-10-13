5 best tips and tricks for Pokestop Showcases in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Pokestop Showcase feature debuted in June 2023 and adds a new way for players to battle each other without using attacks and shields. During certain events, you can find marked Pokestops that feature an ongoing showcase. You can leave a Pokemon at the stop then and have it rated based on the showcase's criteria. When the showcase ends, you'll reap some rewards.

Pokestop Showcases are a fantastic way to collect plenty of different in-game goodies while you are out and about in Pokemon GO. However, there are a few things worth keeping in mind as you begin to enter your creatures in various showcases.

Tips and tricks to remember for Pokemon GO's Pokestop Showcases

1) Catch large Pokemon ahead of the showcase

You can keep an eye out for large Pokemon before showcases start (Image via Niantic)

Although Pokestop Showcases feature creatures seen during a given event, it's perfectly permissible for you to catch these creatures before the event/showcase begins. Since all showcases have been size contests so far, you should keep an eye out year-round for Pocket Monsters with high height/weight/IVs to enter in future showcases.

For example, if an upcoming event is centered on Pikachu, you shouldn't hesitate to catch the largest Pikachu you can before the event begins. This way, when a Pokestop Showcase kicks off and you need a large Pikachu, you'll already be prepared.

2) Take note of the Pokestops that get showcases

The Pokestops that receive showcases in Pokemon GO are pre-determined (Image via Niantic)

Although plenty of aspects of Pokemon GO are randomized, Pokestop Showcases are a different story. As long as the showcases are taking part in the same season, they'll appear at the same Pokestops across multiple events. Since this is the case, it's a good idea for you to take note of which stops are hosting showcases for future reference.

As previously noted, the Pokestops that feature showcases will still change, but only between seasons. Due to this, if you are entering a new season of events, it's a good idea to stake out the next round of showcase-compatible Pokestops as soon as possible.

3) You can still interact with showcase Pokemon

Pokemon placed in Pokestop Showcases aren't locked away like they are in gyms (Image via Niantic)

Some trainers may think that placing a Pokemon in a Pokestop Showcase means they're effectively stuck there, like in Pokemon GO's gyms. However, this isn't the case in the slightest. Pokemon in showcases can still be traded, transferred, evolved, and even have their forms changed.

Not only this, but you can also swap out Pocket Monsters entered in a showcase with another member of the same required species, and this function can be performed remotely if needed. Needless to say, this can be incredibly helpful if you find Pokemon that better fit a given showcase's criteria.

4) Enter three showcases as much as possible

Staying engaged in the maximum number of showcases can yield a ton of rewards (Image via Niantic)

You can enter multiple Pokestop Showcases at once, but the absolute limit of showcases that can be participated in caps at three. Be that as it may, you should vie to enter three Pokemon in showcases as much as you can during events. Even if they don't take the top spot, you can still rake in a ton of rewards just for submitting a Pokemon.

Sure, the highest-ranking trainers will snag the best rewards, but entering three showcases at a time will ensure that you have a plethora to collect even if you don't get the top spot. If nothing else, the Stardust and XP gains are worth the investment.

5) Keep a close eye on the leaderboards

A close eye on a showcase's leaderboard can make all the difference in your ranking (Image via Niantic)

Since Pokestop Showcases can involve up to 200 entrants, it's imperative for you to keep an eye on the showcase leaderboards. If your rankings are dropping, it's a good idea to strike back out into a given event and find a Pokemon with higher height/weight/IVs.

As previously noted, the higher you rank, the better the rewards. Staying on top of the leaderboards as trainers are making their way through a Pokemon GO event will ensure that you aren't outshined over time.