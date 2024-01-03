5 Dark-type Pokemon with most unique designs

A few notable Dark-type Pokemon sport unique designs, and you might be surprised what some of them share resemblances with. They are one of the oldest Pocket Monsters in the franchise, and many are familiar with their appearance, typing, power, and moves. They were first introduced in Generation 2 in the Gold and Silver 1999 video game series. From Gen 2 to Gen 9, we’ve come a long way in encountering, training, and treasuring dark types.

The Indigo Disk of Scarlet and Violet brought back multiple Dark-type monsters. This indicates that the future holds promise for players to encounter more of them. This article will go through the five existing Dark-type Pokemon in the franchise that sport intriguing designs.

Note: The article is subjective and is based on the writer's opinions.

Tyranitar, Darkrai, and three other unique Dark-type Pokemon designs

1) Darkrai

Darkrai is from the Sinnoh region. (Image via TPC)

Darkrai first appeared in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl titles, released in 2006. Since then, it has been a highly sought-after monster. Although the power is the reason behind its massive popularity, its design is a secondary facet of its increasing fandom.

The Dark-type creature bears a scary appearance as it resembles spirits and ghosts. The pitch-black concept of its body with skinny arms, sharp claws, and tatters hanging from its shoulders is enough to frighten people in reality and in dreams. Not to forget, Darkrai is known to give people and Pocket Monsters nightmares—indeed, an eerie critter with a startling design.

Base stats of Darkrai:

HP : 70

: 70 Attack : 90

: 90 Defense : 90

: 90 Sp . Attack : 135

. : 135 Sp . Defense : 90

. : 90 Speed: 125

2) Houndoom

Houndoom is from the Johto region. (Image via TPC)

Houndoom’s appearance resembles multiple beings. Pokemon fans believe it looks like Cerberus of Greek Mythology, a being that prevents the soul/dead from escaping the underworld. Honestly, the terrifying lore of the hellhound suits the Dark- and Fire-type monster. In addition to the resemblance, its Mega form’s design is super scary.

Houndoom resembles that of a Rottweiler/Doberman because of its body shade and features. Talking about its appearance, it has two devilish horns, shackles made up of bones on both limbs, a skull-like locket, three visible bones on its back, and one on its neck.

The creature's tail resembles an arrowhead, and how it wags its tail gives a devilish impression.

Base stats of Houndoom:

HP : 75

: 75 Attack : 90

: 90 Defense : 50

: 50 Sp . Attack : 110

. : 110 Sp . Defense : 80

. : 80 Speed: 95

3) Absol

Absol is from the Hoenn region. (Image via TPC)

Absol’s unique design tricks some fans into believing it looks like a dog. In addition, some also think it appears as a cat to a certain degree. The community members find multiple resemblances of the creature, which is a nice way to appreciate its look.

However, the community strongly believes Absol is based on the Chinese Mythological bizarre-looking beast Bai Ze. The myth says Bai Ze is an intelligent creature able to understand human speech. Moreover, many also believe it resembles a three-eyed Kutabe, a Japanese mythological creature with remarkable intelligence.

Base stats of Absol:

HP : 65

: 65 Attack : 130

: 130 Defense : 60

: 60 Sp . Attack : 75

. : 75 Sp . Defense : 60

. : 60 Speed: 75

4) Sharpedo

Sharpedo is from the Hoenn region. (Image via TPC )

The Pokemon Company took heavy inspiration from the scariest creatures of the ocean to create Sharpedo. In addition, the designers also took ideas from a torpedo. The interesting aspect of its design is that it only has half its body, making it feel that somebody might've cut it in half.

The design of this Dark- and Water-type Pokemon is identical to sharks, and it retains its ferocious appearance, which makes it a creature that should be approached cautiously.

Sharpedo has a big mouth with sharp incisors. The body focuses on blue and white shades, with fins, gills, and dorsal fins blue and its teeth, underside, and pelvic fins white. You can also notice an X-shaped yellow mark on the top, which supposedly resembles a scar.

5) Tyranitar

Tyranitar is from the Johto region. (Image via TPC)

There might hardly be any Pokemon fans who do not love Tyranitar for its design and battle power. Fans have labeled it a Pseudo Legendary because it boasts a base stat total of 600. The species is believed to be inspired by Godzilla.

Additionally, Tyranitar is considered a Dinosaur Pokemon. Its bipedal appearance is similar to that of a Tyrannosaurus Rex. Thanks to its power and savage design, the Dark and Rock-type creature roams the Poke world as a tyrant.

Base stats of Tyranitar:

HP : 100

: 100 Attack : 134

: 134 Defense : 110

: 110 Sp . Attack : 95

. : 95 Sp . Defense : 100

. : 100 Speed: 61

